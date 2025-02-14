Extradition of 26/11 Terror Accused Tahawwur Rana to India pproved: Who Is He?

New Delhi: The US government has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India, also known as the 26/11 attack. The announcement was made during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. Trump described Rana as a "violent man" involved in the horrific attacks and confirmed that he would soon be sent back to India.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Hussain Rana is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin. He was arrested in 2009 in Chicago for his links to a Pakistan -backed terror network. The FBI charged him with supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terror group responsible for the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. Though he was convicted in the US for aiding LeT, he was acquitted of charges directly linked to the Mumbai attacks. Indian authorities have long maintained that Rana played a crucial role by planting David Coleman Headley, one of the key planners in Mumbai.

Legal Battle and Extradition Process

Rana had fought extradition for years, but on January 21, 2025, the US Supreme Court rejected his review petition, effectively clearing the way for his transfer. Indian officials have been coordinating with US authorities to clear a path for his extradition.

During a joint press meeting, US President Donald Trump said, “I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the key plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terror attack, to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice.”