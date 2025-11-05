Who is the Mysterious ‘Brazilian’ Woman That Rahul Gandhi Claims Voted in Haryana Multiple Times



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently made an explosive claim from a press conference where she showed the image of a woman and alleged that the ‘Brazilian model’ has voted in Haryana 22 times using different voter identity cards.

He said, “We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicates or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%.”

During the conference, Gandhi projected the image of a woman on screen, asking, “Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from?

“But she voted 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vimla.” Gandhi continued.

How does Rahul Gandhi know she is Brazilian?

Gandhi also shared a QR code on the stage, which opens to Unsplash upon screening. The website shows the photograph to be a stock image clicked by photographer Matheus Ferrero, who is from Brazil. The entry shows that the image has been downloaded 421,224 times since it was clicked in 2017 and has been used in multiple internet stories and listicles.

There are also multiple social media accounts with names of Indian women that use the image as the profile photo.

However, the entry on Unsplash or any other source does not reveal the name of the woman in the photo or her nationality. With this key piece of information missing, it has raised questions about how Rahul Gandhi is so sure about the woman being a Brazilian.

EC hits back at Rahul Gandhi’s vote chori claims

Gandhi’s vote chori claim, in which he alleges it to be a centralized operation carried out by an alliance between the Election Commission and the central government in partnership, has been swiftly quashed by the EC.