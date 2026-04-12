Who'll Be Bihar's Next CM? BJP Picks Shivraj Singh Chouhan As Central Observer For Bihar Legislative Party Leader Election

New Delhi: In an organizational overhaul, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer for the election of its legislative party leader in Bihar, setting wheels rolling for the saffron party to start off the process of forming a new government in the state. This comes after chief minister Nitish Kumar’s transition to the Rajya Sabha.

“The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, as the Central Observer for the election of the leader of the BJP's legislative party in Bihar,” BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said.

Sources from the BJP said that the party may announce the name of the next chief minister after the NDA legislators’ meeting in the state. However the date for the meeting has not been decided yet.

When Will Bihar Get A New CM?

Sanjay Kumar Jha, the national working president of the Janata Dal (United), had earlier said while speaking to reporters in Patna that the government formation process would kick off after April 13.

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"I think it will roll out after April 13. But you should speak to those who are in the state government for more details," Jha, JD (U) working president said.

Sanjay Kumar Jha said the electoral mandate for 2025–30 was secured under the leadership of Nitish Kumar with the backing of the NDA. He added that the Prime Minister had actively campaigned during the elections, and the incoming government would continue to follow Nitish Kumar’s policies while functioning under his guidance.

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Jha also noted that even if Kumar does not continue as chief minister, his focus will remain on Bihar. He is expected to visit Delhi only for attending Parliament sessions.

Apart from Jha, those present at the chief minister’s residence included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) leader as well as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

While Samrat Choudhary is being seen as a strong contender for the chief minister’s post, both the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) have not yet clarified their position, reports suggested.