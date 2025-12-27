'Who Once Sat On Floor, Is Now The PM': Digvijaya Singh Stirs Row With Black & White Pic Of PM Modi | Image: X, ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh triggered a massive political controversy by sharing a black and white picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the 1990s. In the cryptic post, the Rajya Sabha MP appeared to praise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The picture shared by Singh appears to be from the swearing-in ceremony of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela in 1996. It showed a young Narendra Modi sitting on the floor near BJP veteran leader L. K. Advani. Digvijaya Singh claimed that he found this “very impressive” picture on Quora.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, “It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country. This is the power of the organization.” He added, “Jai Siya Ram.”

‘Truth Bomb’

The post drew sharp reactions from the BJP, which used Singh’s remarks to attack the Congress leadership. BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan termed the comments “truth bomb”, alleging that they exposed the Congress’ “autocratic and undemocratic” functioning. and challenged Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to respond.

In a post on X, Kesavan asked, “Will Rahul Gandhi show courage and react to the shocking Truth Bomb dropped by Shri. Digvijaya Singh's tweet which has totally exposed how Congress first family ruthlessly runs the party in a dictatorial manner and also how autocratic and undemocratic this Congress leadership is?”



