Who Was Meghnad Desai? Eminent Economist And House Of Lords Member Dies At 85

The passing of renowned economist Lord Meghnad Desai on Tuesday marked the end of an extraordinary life that left an indelible mark on the world of economics, politics, and academia. The Indian-origin economist and member of the UK's House of Lords dedicated his life to bridging the gap between ideas and reality, influencing generations of leaders, students, and scholars with his sharp insights, independent views, and relentless pursuit of truth. He died at the age of 85 on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Desai, describing him as a distinguished thinker, writer, and economist who played a pivotal role in deepening India-UK relations.

Meghnad Desai, who was born on July 10, 1940, in Gujarat's Vadodara, shaped his life by a deep curiosity about social and economic inequality, which later defined his work. He pursued his academic journey with distinction, completing his graduation in economics from the University of Mumbai and a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania. Under the guidance of prominent economists, Desai developed an early interest in development theory and macroeconomics, focusing on underdeveloped economies and the structural forces behind poverty and inequality.

His academic career was illustrious, spanning over four decades at the London School of Economics (LSE), where he became one of the most respected voices in global economic circles. He founded the Centre for the Study of Global Governance at LSE in 1992, a pioneering institution that focused on international development, post-colonial state transitions, and global power dynamics. His academic work seamlessly bridged classical economics, Marxian theory, and real-world applications of development economics.

Desai's Entry Into British Politics

Lord Meghnad Desai's entry into British politics was important, not just as a symbolic win for Indian-origin thinkers in the West but as a practical platform for voicing economic and human development concerns at the highest levels. Desai's commitment to principle and conviction was evident in his decision to resign from the UK's Labour Party in 2020. He cited the party's failure to effectively tackle antisemitic racism within its ranks as the reason for his resignation.

As a Labour Party peer, he held various local leadership roles, including chair of the Islington South and Finsbury constituency. Later, he moved to the crossbenches to maintain his ideological independence, speaking freely on issues like socialism, economic inequality, and international cooperation.

Desai Called For India To Take PoK

In recent months, Desai had been vocal about the need for India to take a firm stance on the Kashmir issue. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, he called for India to take over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to resolve the longstanding dispute. "I think the only way to solve the Kashmir problem now is for India to go and take it (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) over," he said, citing the accession letter of the king as a basis for India's claim.

Throughout his life, he remained a prolific writer and speaker, authoring over a dozen books and publishing more than 200 scholarly articles. His writings covered a wide array of themes, from global capitalism and Marxist theory to Bollywood's role in shaping national identity. Some of his notable works include ‘Marxian Economic Theory’, 'Marx's Revenge: The Resurgence of Capitalism and the Death of Statist Socialism', ‘India Grows at Night: A Liberal Case for a Strong State’, and 'Nehru's Hero: Dilip Kumar in the Life of India'.

Tribute Pours In For Fearless Intellect