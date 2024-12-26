Published 19:13 IST, December 26th 2024
Who Was RJ Simran Singh Found Dead in Gurugram?
Born and raised in Jammu and Kashmir, Simran had nearly seven lakh followers on Instagram. She shared the last post on December 13.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Who Was RJ Simran Singh Found Dead in Gurugram? | Image: X
New Delhi: Simran Singh, a 25-year-old Instagram influencer and freelance radio jockey, Known affectionately as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" (Heartbeat of Jammu) by her fans, was found dead in her Gurugram apartment on Thursday.
While the police suspect suicide, the investigation is ongoing.
Updated 19:13 IST, December 26th 2024