Who Was RJ Simran Singh Found Dead in Gurugram? | Image: X

New Delhi: Simran Singh, a 25-year-old Instagram influencer and freelance radio jockey, Known affectionately as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" (Heartbeat of Jammu) by her fans, was found dead in her Gurugram apartment on Thursday.

Born and raised in Jammu and Kashmir, Simran had nearly seven lakh followers on Instagram. She shared the last post on December 13.