Who Was Y Puran Kumar, The Haryana IPS Officer Who Died By Suicide At His Residence In Chandigarh?

Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, Haryana's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y Puran Kumar allegedly took his own life at his residence in Chandigarh's Sector 11 by shooting self. The 2001-batch IPS officer, who was known for his dedication and service, reportedly shot himself in the head with his service revolver while seated in the soundproof basement of his house.

According to reports, Y Puran Kumar had instructed his security personnel to leave the premises before carrying out the act. His body was discovered, and the police were informed around 1.30 pm. A team of forensic experts and police officials rushed to the scene to investigate and collect the evidence.

The Chandigarh Police have launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death. "The body of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found at his residence. The CFSL team has reached the spot, and an investigation is underway. More details will be known after the post-mortem," said Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur.

The police stated that the investigating teams are examining Kumar's personal phone and other belongings to gather clues, while forensic experts are analyzing evidence from the crime scene.

IPS Y Puran Kumar's sudden demise has left everyone shocked in the Haryana Police, with many remembering him as a respected and dedicated officer. "He was a disciplined and dedicated officer who had held several key positions over the course of his career," said a senior police official.

His wife, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, was not present at the time of the incident, as she is currently in Japan as part of an official delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.