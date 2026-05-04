Who Will Be Next Chief Minister of West Bengal After Mamata Banerjee?

West Bengal: The BJP is soaring ahead in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, having already gained 21 seats and led in almost 180 constituencies. The key political question today is not whether the party will form the government, but who will lead it.

The result marks a major defeat for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress, which is far behind in both wins and leads despite a vigorous campaign. Banerjee, who was running for a fourth term, led from the front, holding rallies and frequently labeling the BJP as "outsiders" while accusing it of exploiting institutions to pursue opposition figures.

But, with power clearly slipping away, attention has switched to the BJP's potential Chief Ministerial candidate.

Who are the top contenders for West Bengal Chief Minister?

Suvendu Adhikari: The most powerful name in the mix. Once a close assistant to Mamata Banerjee, he switched to the BJP in 2020 and swiftly became her toughest rival. He defeated Banerjee in Nandigram in 2021 and is running again, this time from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur. Adhikari, the current Leader of the Opposition, provides administrative expertise (he previously served as a minister) as well as political momentum, making him a potential frontrunner.

Samik Bhattacharya: Another prominent figure is Samik Bhattacharya, the current state BJP president and Rajya Sabha member since 2024. He has been an RSS member for a long time and has held important organizational positions within the party. He was also an MLA from Basirhat Dakshin. Despite losing future elections, his long-standing ideological and organizational background maintains him in the discourse.

Dilip Ghosh: The veteran leader, is also being discussed. As the state BJP president from 2015 to 2021, he played a key role in expanding the party's base in Bengal, particularly during the 2019 Lok Sabha and the 2021 Assembly elections. Ghosh, a former Medinipur MP, remains an influential figure and is running for re-election in Kharagpur.

Agnimitra Paul: One of the newer but growing faces. She is a fashion designer turned politician who has quickly risen through the ranks of the party since joining in 2019. She is now a general secretary and former head of the Mahila Morcha, representing a younger, more modern leadership image and defeated Asansol Dakshin.

Shankar Ghosh: MLA from Siliguri, is another name that has been suggested, particularly for his impact in North Bengal. While his influence is mainly regional, he is seen as a member of the party's larger leadership pool.

Or will BJP spring a surprise?

Even with these names in circulation, the BJP has a history of keeping their Chief Minister pick a secret till the last minute. In several states, the party has chosen for relatively lesser-known leaders or first-time MLAs for the top post, prioritising organisational loyalty and internal balance over seniority.

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From Delhi's Chief minister Rekha Gupta to Rajasthan's CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, and more in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, the pattern also suggests that West Bengal may witness a surprise choice rather than one of the obvious frontrunners.

End of Mamata Banerjee 15 Years of Tenure in West Bengal

Voting in West Bengal was held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with turnouts of 89.93% and 89.99%, respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the turnout, claiming that voting occurred in a "fearless environment." Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, disregarded exit polls, claiming they were broadcast under the "instructions of the BJP" to demoralise TMC workers.

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