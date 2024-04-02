×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2023 at 15:04 IST

Wholesale inflation eases to over 2-year low of 3.85% in February; food items remain costly

This is the ninth straight month of decline in the rate of wholesale price-index (WPI) based inflation. The WPI inflation was 4.73 percent in January and 13.43 per cent in February, last year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The wholesale price-based inflation declined to over two-year low of 3.85 per cent in January on easing prices of manufactured items, fuel and power, even though food articles remained expensive.

This is the ninth straight month of decline in the rate of wholesale price-index (WPI) based inflation.

The WPI inflation was 4.73 per cent in January and 13.43 per cent in February, last year.

"Decline in the rate of inflation in February 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of crude petroleum & natural gas, non-food articles, food products, minerals, computer, electronic & optical products, chemicals & chemical products, electrical equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers," the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The 3.85 per cent WPI inflation is the lowest since January 2021, when the rate of price rise on wholesale basis was 2.51 per cent.

The decline in the rate of price rise was mainly due to a favourable base effect, economists said, adding that going forward, softening commodity prices would help ease WPI inflation further.

However, the future course of food inflation would depend on weather related conditions and timely monsoon.

Although inflation in manufactured items softened, in the case of food articles it rose to 3.81 per cent in February, from 2.38 per cent in January.

Inflation in pulses was 2.59 per cent, while in vegetables was (-)21.53 per cent. Inflation in oil seeds was (-)7.38 per cent in February 2023.

Fuel and power basket inflation eased to 14.82 per cent, from 15.15 per cent in the preceding month. In manufactured products it was 1.94 per cent, against 2.99 per cent in January.

The deceleration in WPI comes in line with the dip in retail inflation, data of which was released on Monday. Consumer price index based retail inflation declined to 6.44 per cent in February from 6.52 per cent in January.

In its monetary policy review last month, the RBI had hiked the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent, saying core inflation still remains sticky.

Economists have predicted RBI to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points in the policy review next month. PTI JD HVA

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2023 at 15:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Japan Earthquake

11 minutes ago
Board Exams

CBSE class 12 exam

18 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Al Jazeera Closure

5 hours ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Return

5 hours ago
The Debate

The Katchatheevu Truth

6 hours ago
The American embassy in Havana where the first alleged case of the Havana Syndrome was reported back in 2016.

Havana Syndrome

6 hours ago
Suspected Pakistan drone spotted

Pakistan Drone Spotted

6 hours ago
West Bengal cyclonic storm

Weather in Assam, WB

7 hours ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

India News

7 hours ago
Nuremberg teenager Can Uzun

Nuremberg teen Can Uzun

7 hours ago
Mumbai City FC Players Hungry, Want to Win All the Games in ISL, Says Bipin Singh

MCFC wants to win

7 hours ago
SS

An Alternate Route

7 hours ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls

7 hours ago
Everton announces loss

Everton announces loss

7 hours ago
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

ECI

7 hours ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

Oppn Unites Over Kejriwal

7 hours ago
Churchill Brothers blank TRAU FC 2-0 in I-League

Churchill beat TRAU FC

7 hours ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

6 AM Wake-up Call to 5:30

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. BCCI calls IPL owners for sudden informal meet in Ahmedabad

    Sports 14 hours ago

  3. 'He is struggling to walk": Dhoni makes everyone concerned over health

    Sports 14 hours ago

  4. Sheikh Hasina Slams Opposition For India-Out Campaign

    World15 hours ago

  5. Kerala: Wild Elephant Kills Man As He Tries To Chase Away The Animal

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo