'How Can a Public Ground Be Shut Down for an MP’s Wedding?': Outrage Over Mahua Moitra’s Lavish Bolpur Reception | Image: X

Bolpur: Another wedding reception of newly-wed couple, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janatqa Dal (BJD) Pinaki Misra, was held in West Bengal's Bolpur city on Saturday. The event, which comes after almost six months of their marriage, received political attention for the wrong reason.

Taking to social media platform X, Krishanu Singha, the Bolpur Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), alleged that because of the wedding party, the Karimpur bus stand was to be closed by the administration from 3 pm for the arrival of VIPs.

"Karimpur will practically come to a standstill today," he added, claiming that more that 8,000 people were invited to the dinner party. He further stated that the catering team has arrived from Berhampur in two buses.

Singha also shared a wedding reception card of the couple, which showed that the celebration was to take place at Karimpur Regulate Market Football Ground. He added, “The entire ground has been wrapped with pandals and lighting at a cost of crores, Very good. Everyone has the right to rejoice.”

Advertisement

Invitation of Mahu Moitra and Pinkai Mishra's dinner party | Image: X

Raising questions over the venue, the BJP leader asked, "For the past few years, the ground authorities have not given permission for any religious events such as Hindu kirtan ceremonies, Baul fairs, etc. in this ground. Why?" He asked, “How can the administration provide a field that is not allowed to be used for public purposes for the wedding of an MP? Why is bus service being disrupted for the wedding of an MP?”

Reacting to the X post, a netizen said, "Ah, so the ground isn’t holy enough for Kirtan but perfect for “Kirtan of power.” Truly, secularism shines brightest under wedding lights worth crores!"

Advertisement