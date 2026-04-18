Why Can't Women's Quota Be Implemented in Existing House of 543? What Did Govt, Opposition Say?

New Delhi: The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at fast-tracking 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029, failed to clear the two-thirds majority hurdle in the Lok Sabha yesterday, with 298 MPs voting in favour and 230 against. The defeat has reignited a sharp debate at the heart of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Act) passed unanimously in 2023: Why can't the quota be simply applied within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats, without waiting for census, delimitation, or expanding the House?

The 2023 law reserves one-third of seats for women in Parliament and state legislatures but explicitly links its rollout to a fresh census followed by delimitation of constituencies. Without that exercise, the reservation cannot kick in. The government had proposed amendments to advance implementation to the 2029 polls by using 2011 Census data for delimitation and increasing the total Lok Sabha strength to around 816 (a roughly 50% hike, with a ceiling of 850). This would create additional seats for women without displacing any sitting MP.

Why Implementation in the Existing 543 Seats is Not Feasible, According to the Govt?

Senior government leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have argued that carving out the women's quota from the current 543 seats is not practically or constitutionally viable in its current form.

Key reasons cited:

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--Violation of 'One Person, One Vote, One Value': Many constituencies are severely imbalanced due to uneven population growth. Some have over 45 lakh voters while others have as few as 6 lakh. Freezing seats at 543 (based on the 1971/2001 censuses) already undermines fair representation. Rotating 181 seats (one-third) for women every few years on outdated boundaries would exacerbate this without fresh delimitation.

--Disruption and Practical Challenges: Implementing rotation of reserved constituencies within fixed seats would interrupt incumbent continuity, affect accountability, and complicate voter choice under the first-past-the-post system. Alternatives like dual-member constituencies or mandatory party nominations have been flagged as posing "serious problems" without redrawing boundaries.

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--Cabinet's Proposal for Additional Seats: A government spokesperson clarified, “Reservation within the existing 543 seats is not possible. What I had proposed was to create additional seats, for which the capacity in the House is now available, and the Cabinet has already taken a decision that 272 new seats will be created.” This approach ensures women get their 33% share in an expanded House while preserving existing representation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah have repeatedly assured the House that southern states will not lose out. Shah stated that the five southern states' representation would rise from 129 to 195 seats, maintaining their share at nearly 24%. “There is no question of it being passed before 2029. All elections till then will be held on the existing number of seats,” Shah added, rejecting what he called a “false narrative” of north-south divide.

The government frames the expansion and delimitation as essential for democratic fairness in a country whose population has grown to over 140 crore, arguing that delaying further would be an injustice to women.

Opposition's Stand: Implement Immediately in Existing 543 Seats

The INDIA bloc, including Congress, DMK, TMC, and others, has strongly opposed linking women's reservation to delimitation or seat expansion. They argue the quota can, and should, be implemented right away within the current House strength without any fresh census or redrawing.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders like Shashi Tharoor have demanded the government delink the issues. “Our objection was not to reservation, but to linking it with delimitation,” Tharoor said, urging immediate rollout in the existing 543 seats and separate discussion on delimitation later. Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin and DMK have echoed this, insisting the House be frozen at 543.

Opposition leaders accuse the government of using the women's quota as a “cover” for politically motivated delimitation that could tilt power toward populous northern states. They point out that the 2023 law was passed with all-party support precisely because implementation was tied to future delimitation -- now they see the sudden push for amendments as a “hasty” and “politically motivated” move.

Women's rights groups and several opposition MPs have also called for immediate reservation in the current setup, arguing that technical hurdles are being overplayed when the political will exists to reserve and rotate seats.

What Happens Next?

With the amendment bill defeated, the original 2023 law remains on the statute books but un-implementable until after the next census and delimitation, potentially pushing rollout beyond 2034. Both sides claim to support women's empowerment, but the deadlock over the “how”, within 543 or through expansion and redraw, has once again delayed a long-pending reform that has been attempted seven times in three decades.