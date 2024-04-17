Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed X (formerly Twitter), to remove all the posts in which derogatory remarks and comments have been made against Senior Advocate and BJP Leader Gaurav Bhatia. Not only this, the high court has also ruled that the operators of several Youtube channels should keep the purported videos defaming Gaurav Bhatia private and not make them public till the case is settled.

The Delhi High Court’s decision has come up in the defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhatia before the Delhi HC. In his petition, Bhatia sought direction to the Youtube channels and X handles to remove videos of him being misbehaved by several lawyers inside the premises of Noida Court.

Purported videos presented in defamatory manner, says Gaurav Bhatia

According to the information, Gaurav Bhatia had earlier filed a defamation case before the Delhi High Court, seeking direction to several Youtube channels and X handlers to remove videos in which the incident of misbehavior with him by lawyers in the Noida Court was presented in a defamatory manner.

The Court said that the deepfake videos showing Bhatia being beaten up and the claims of him having been beaten are nothing but an over-sensationalization of facts which are patently false. The Court noted that 14 videos which are allegedly defamatory have already been made private and they shall remain so.

It added that the X posts which have not been removed yet shall be removed within 7 days.

In his defamation suit, Bhatia stated that an unfortunate incident occurred on March 20 in a district court in Gautam Budh Nagar in Noida, where his lawyer's bands were snatched by an advocate in presence of the judge.

The BJP leader alleged that the reason for the attack on him has been wrongly projected in the videos, which has harmed his reputation in the public.

