New Delhi: The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, an advisory body created by the US Congress, accused China on Tuesday of orchestrating a propaganda effort after Operation Sindoor, as part of its Grey Zone attempts to use "fake social media accounts that spread AI images of supposed 'debris' from planes."

"China launched a disinformation campaign to prevent sales of French Rafale aircraft in favour of its own J-35s, using fake social media profiles to propagate AI images of supposed 'debris' from the planes that China's weaponry destroyed," according to its most recent annual report.

Additionally, according to the research, Beijing "opportunistically" used the May clash between India and Pakistan to "advertise the advanced technology of its weapons, useful in the contexts of its ongoing border tensions with India and its growing defence industry goals."

Congress’s Claims Mirror Chinese Disinformation

The controversy has intensified because, during the same period, the Congress party in India had made similar allegations. Congress leaders:

Attacked the Indian government over Rafale

Claimed that Pakistan had shot down Rafale jets

Demanded details about the aircraft while military operations were still underway

These statements reflect the same false narrative that the US report now says was being spread online by China.

Why Did Congress Echo the Same Line?

A significant political question has arisen as a result of the intersection between China's disinformation campaign and Congress's public claims; Why did Congress's remarks in India support the narrative China was attempting to promote worldwide?

Although Congress is not accused of being involved in the Chinese effort in the US report, the timing and similarities between the two accounts have drawn criticism.