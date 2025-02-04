Why Did PM Modi Recommend Reading 'JFK's Forgotten Crisis,' To Opposition MPs?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday suggested that members of the Lok Sabha read JFK's Forgotten Crisis, a book by US foreign policy expert Bruce Riedel. The recommendation came as he took a swipe at critics of his government's handling of the ongoing India-China border dispute.

The Prime Minister made this remark during the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu 's address, referring to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He claimed that the book highlights "what games" Nehru played with India's security during his tenure.

"If someone is really interested in foreign policy... they should read JFK's Forgotten Crisis," PM Modi said. "This book was written by a foreign policy scholar, and it details India's first Prime Minister's discussions with John F. Kennedy during a critical time. It describes what happened in the name of foreign policy..."

Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor Questions the Mention

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, however, questioned the relevance of the book in the ongoing discussion.

"I could not understand why the Prime Minister mentioned this book... what did it have to do with the discussion on the President's speech?" Mr. Tharoor told NDTV.

He also shared his own understanding of the book, having read it seven years ago. "The book states that during the 1962 war between India and China, the US secretly helped India. It also mentions that India sought assistance, acknowledging its difficult situation in the war."

Why did PM Modi recommend the book?

It isn't exactly clear if Mr. Tharoor's memory has turned a bit hazy, or if he is pretending to be oblivious to the facts. It is quite obvious why PM Modi mentioned the book. The book mentions that according to John F. Kennedy, Nehru was more interested in talking with Jackie Kennedy (JFK's wife), than with him. The books also stated that the US embassy in India had rented a villa for Jackie Kennedy to stay in, but Nehru apparently wanted Jackie to stay in a guest suite at the PM's residence, a guest suite frequently used by Edwina Mountbatten.

According to the book, it wasn't Edwina alone, who had Nehru's attention. The book mentions that Nehru was quite interested in Pat Kennedy, JFK's 27 year old sister. 27 year old.

Here is what else you need to know

The Prime Minister’s remarks came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of surrendering 4,000 sq km of Indian territory to China. "The PM denied it, but the Army contradicted him... China is sitting on 4,000 sq km of our territory," Mr. Gandhi stated in Parliament.

His remarks sparked immediate protests from the BJP and led to a firm rebuttal from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh the following day.

Political Attacks on Congress and AAP

Apart from his comments on foreign policy, PM Modi also launched a scathing attack on opposition parties, particularly the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He accused the Congress of failing to deliver on its long-standing 'Garibi Hatao' (Eliminate Poverty) promise. "Despite ruling for decades, they failed to eliminate poverty, whereas in just ten years, our government has helped 25 crore people come out of poverty," he claimed.

The Prime Minister also targeted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal , referencing allegations that he spent Rs 45 crore of taxpayers' money on luxury renovations to his official residence while serving as Delhi’s Chief Minister.