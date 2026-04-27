‘Why I Walked Out’: Raghav Chadha Reveals ‘3 Choices’, Labels AAP ‘Corrupt & Toxic’ In First Reaction

New Delhi: In a dramatic escalation of the political storm triggered by his exit, Raghav Chadha on Monday issued his first detailed public defence of quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), describing himself as “the right man in the wrong party” and alleging that the organisation he helped build had turned “corrupt” and “toxic”.

The statement comes three days after Chadha, along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs, resigned from AAP and joined the BJP on April 24, a move that has sent shockwaves across the Opposition bloc ahead of crucial political battles.

‘Gave 15 Years… But Party Is Not The Same Anymore’

In a nearly three-minute video message, Chadha struck an emotional note, recalling his journey from a chartered accountant to a founding member of AAP.

“I had a sorted career. I left everything and gave 15 years of my prime youth to this party,” he said, adding that his decision to enter politics was driven not by ambition but by purpose.

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However, he claimed the party had undergone a fundamental transformation.

“Today, this party is not the same. It has become toxic. You are stopped from working, stopped from speaking, even in Parliament,” he alleged.

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‘AAP Now About Corruption & Toxicity’

Launching a direct attack on his former colleagues, Chadha accused sections of the leadership of prioritising “personal gain over national interest”.

“This political party is trapped in the hands of some corrupt and compromised people,” he said, a remark that is likely to further intensify the war of words between AAP and BJP.

He framed his exit not as a betrayal, but as a compulsion born out of deteriorating internal conditions.

“For years, I felt I am the right man, but in the wrong party,” he said.

Why He Chose BJP?

Justifying his shift to the BJP, Chadha outlined what he described as his three choices: quit politics, stay and attempt reform or move to another platform.

“The first option was to leave politics. The second was to stay and fix things, which I tried but it didn’t yield results. The third was to take my energy and experience elsewhere and do positive politics,” he said, adding that he chose the third path.

He also underscored that the decision was collective, not individual.

“Not one, not two, but seven MPs decided to leave. One person can be wrong, two can be wrong, but not seven,” he said.

‘Can Seven People Be Wrong?’

In a line clearly aimed at critics questioning his credibility, Chadha broadened the argument beyond his own exit.

“Those educated and committed people who once believed in this party’s dream and have since left, can all of them be wrong?” he asked, urging the public to reflect.

Drawing a parallel with corporate life, he added, “If your workplace becomes toxic, if you are silenced and your work is suppressed, the right decision is to leave and that’s what we did.”

Check Raghav Chadha's post here:

Political Messaging: From Defence To Positioning

Chadha also attempted to reassure his supporters, many of whom had questioned whether his ideological shift would affect his public engagement.

“I will continue to raise the issues of ordinary citizens, with even more energy,” he said, adding that his new platform would allow him to “find solutions and implement them”.

The messaging signals a clear attempt to reposition himself, not just as a defector, but as a leader seeking “effective governance” through a different political vehicle.

Bigger Political Fallout

Chadha’s exit, along with six MPs, marks one of the most significant internal ruptures in AAP in recent years. The development is being seen as a major gain for the BJP and a potential blow to the Opposition unity efforts, especially when the Punjab elections are scheduled for next year.

While AAP is yet to issue a detailed counter to Chadha’s latest remarks, sources within the party have previously dismissed the defectors’ claims as “opportunistic”.