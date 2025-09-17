Why India Needs Modi? S Gurumurthy’s Most Insightful Interview With Arnab

New Delhi: As the nation celebrates the 75th birthday of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a profound discussion on his legacy and impact on India’s transformative journey is taking center stage. Through expert commentary, ground reports, and real-time analysis, Republic TV examines why PM Modi continues to be the central figure in India’s growth narrative. This special report dives deep into Prime Minister Modi’s pivotal role in shaping India’s growth story, from landmark economic reforms and assertive global diplomacy to unprecedented infrastructure development and a groundbreaking digital transformation, charting India's journey toward becoming a global power.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, renowned strategist S. Gurumurthy, Chairman of the Vivekananda International Foundation and Editor-in-Chief of Tughlaq, offered a deep dive into the qualities and reforms that, in his view, make Prime Minister Modi indispensable for India's future.

Gurumurthy asserted that "India needs Modi is undoubtedly true," a conviction he holds after personally witnessing the transformation of India from a nation "trashed" and "humiliated" to one that commands global respect. The transformation, he explained, is a "huge civilizational movement which the RSS had mothered and fostered," but "the cutting edge came from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Gurumurthy identified six core qualities he sees in the Prime Minister, including his unique approach as a "bottom-upwards man in a top-down administrative model." He added that "the more he was challenged, the more fearless he became," a trait honed by facing "abuses in tons" that made him "impervious to challenges."

Delving into Modi's administrative style, Gurumurthy recalled how the Prime Minister, as Chief Minister of Gujarat, spent three days listening to IAS officers. He found they were "dealing mostly with each other," leading Modi to ensure they would "deal only with the public."

Gurumurthy highlighted six major reforms as evidence of Modi's transformative leadership. He pointed to demonetization, a much-maligned decision, arguing that "without demonetization, there would have been no digitization," leading to an "unbelievable" 56,000 crores in digital transactions today. This, in turn, enabled the Jan Dhan Yojana, a scheme that expanded financial inclusion to a staggering 56 crore bank accounts. The combination of these reforms, he noted, facilitated direct benefit transfers of over 20 lakh crores with "no leak of any kind." Gurumurthy also praised the Mudra Yojana, which he called "the world's largest and the most prolific loan scheme," and the GST, which he termed "one of the greatest reforms and the most courageous reforms."

In the realm of foreign policy, Gurumurthy hailed Modi’s handling of the geopolitical landscape, particularly his defiant stance against President Donald Trump. He recounted how Modi refused to take Trump's phone calls, a move that forced the US to seek a deal on India's terms. Gurumurthy called Modi's diplomatic balancing act a "lesson in geopolitics."