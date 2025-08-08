Why Just Air India? Supreme Court Questions Plea Seeking Independent Audit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the constitution of a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to audit Air India's safety practices and maintenance procedures independently. The PIL was filed in the wake of a recent crash of an Air India Boeing aircraft operating on the Ahmedabad-London route, which claimed 270 lives.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi questioned the petitioners, Narendra Kumar Goswami and Laxman Prasad Goswami, on why they were singling out Air India. "Why just Air India? What about others?" the bench asked, highlighting the need for a more comprehensive approach to aviation safety. The court's doubt was evident as it rejected the petition, implying that the concerns raised by the petitioner were not unique to Air India and required a broader examination.

Air India Boeing Aircraft's Deadly Crash In Ahmedabad Raised Safety Concerns

The PIL had sought an independent probe by a retired judge of the Supreme Court into Air India's safety practices, maintenance procedures, and operational protocols. The petitioners argued that an independent audit was necessary to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. They also requested a comprehensive safety audit of Air India's entire fleet by an international aviation safety agency accredited by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), addressing deficiencies identified in the 2024 ICAO audit report.

The petition outlined the importance of ensuring aviation safety and the need for regular audits and inspections to prevent accidents. The recent crash of the Air India Boeing aircraft had raised concerns about the safety practices and maintenance procedures of the airline. The petitioners sought a time-bound report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash, calling the need for transparency and accountability in aviation safety.