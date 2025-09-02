BRS Family Dispute: KCR’s Daughter K Kavitha Suspended From Party After Accusing Brothers of Corruption

New Delhi: BRS on Tuesday suspended K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, from the party, following her public accusations against her cousins.

The decision was taken by the party president, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who stated that her recent behaviour and actions were "damaging" the party's reputation.

The suspension came a day after Kavitha openly accused her cousins, former minister T Harish Rao and BRS leader J Santosh Kumar, of "tarnishing her father's image." She alleged that they had "amassing assets and having a tacit understanding" with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to defame KCR.

These public attacks were triggered by the Congress government's decision to order a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. Kavitha had stated that the "taint of corruption" was on her father's name due to the "misdeeds" of those close to him. This recent development, which follows her earlier removal as the honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), has brought the deep divisions within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to the forefront.

Kavitha Accuses BRS Insiders of Political Plot

On August 22, K Kavitha was removed from her position as honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) while she was travelling abroad. She immediately accused party insiders of plotting against her, claiming her ouster was politically motivated.