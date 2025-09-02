Updated 2 September 2025 at 14:45 IST
BRS Family Dispute: KCR’s Daughter K Kavitha Suspended From Party After Accusing Brothers of Corruption
BRS suspended K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana CM KCR, for accusing her cousins and party leaders of tarnishing her father's image and collaborating with the state's Chief Minister.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: BRS on Tuesday suspended K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, from the party, following her public accusations against her cousins.
The decision was taken by the party president, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who stated that her recent behaviour and actions were "damaging" the party's reputation.
The suspension came a day after Kavitha openly accused her cousins, former minister T Harish Rao and BRS leader J Santosh Kumar, of "tarnishing her father's image." She alleged that they had "amassing assets and having a tacit understanding" with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to defame KCR.
These public attacks were triggered by the Congress government's decision to order a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. Kavitha had stated that the "taint of corruption" was on her father's name due to the "misdeeds" of those close to him. This recent development, which follows her earlier removal as the honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), has brought the deep divisions within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to the forefront.
Kavitha Accuses BRS Insiders of Political Plot
On August 22, K Kavitha was removed from her position as honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) while she was travelling abroad. She immediately accused party insiders of plotting against her, claiming her ouster was politically motivated.
Kavitha alleged that the election was a politically motivated move, conducted at the party office without her knowledge, and that it may have violated labour laws. In a strong statement, she claimed a "grudge was held against me for simply questioning the party's internal functioning," and directly blamed "conspirators" within the organisation for her removal.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 14:32 IST