'Why Kejriwal Not Wearing White Cap Anymore': Alka Lamba Takes Dig at AAP Chief

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Congress candidate Alka Lamba on Thursday questioned as to why the former Delhi Chief Minister has stopped wearing white caps, which he used to wear during the ‘India against corruption’ movement during the second term of the UPA government.

"This is the same Kejriwal who used to raise slogans about changing the system and politics. He entered politics by raising slogans about Jan Swaraj, Lokpal. Why is Arvind Kejriwal not wearing the 'white cap' which he used to wear in the Ramlila Ground? He will get exposed if he wears that because people will ask to him where is Jan Swaraj,” Alka Lamba told news agency ANI.

‘Kejriwal, Atishi Will Lose Elections’

Exuding confidence over the outcome of polls, Lamba said that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP national convenor Kejriwal are “set to lose” their respective Assembly seats.

Controversy Surrounding ‘Sheesh Mahal’

6 Flagstaff Road, which was earlier the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister, has been marred with controversy after allegations against AAP chief Kejriwal surfaced over the over-expenditure incurred for the renovation of the residence during his tenure as CM.

Coming out heavily against the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party said that AAP is a party of "hooligans" and "expert liar" and questioned its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, over his 'common man' image.

BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said that Kejriwal is using luxury items like “gold-plated fixtures, expensive curtains, and massage chairs.”