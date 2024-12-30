Published 14:59 IST, December 30th 2024
‘Why Meddle In Someone’s Personal Life’: Congress Backs Rahul Gandhi’s Vietnam Visit To Ring In New Year
Controversy grows over Rahul Gandhi’s Vietnam visit for an alleged New Year celebration during the 7-day national mourning period for former PM Manmohan Singh.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: As controversy grows over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ’s Vietnam visit for an alleged New Year celebration during the seven-day national mourning period for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Udit Raj has come to Gandhi’s defense.
The Congress leaders’ remarks came as BJP leaders questioned the timing and purpose of Gandhi's visit.
Speaking to Republic TV, Udit Raj dismissed the criticism, stating, "I want to ask the shameless BJP, don’t you have any substantial agenda to discuss? This is rubbish. Rahul Gandhi might have gone for some other reason. How can you interfere in someone’s personal life? Whether it’s a vacation or anything else, why meddle?"
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 15:03 IST, December 30th 2024