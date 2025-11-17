‘Why Only Daughters Must Sacrifice?’ Rohini Acharya Questions Tejashwi Yadav, Praises Parents’ Support After Bihar Poll Fallout

New Delhi: Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday recounted the events that took place during the family feud following Mahagathbandhan's crushing defeat in the Bihar elections. She also emphasised that she has the blessings of her parents, Lalu and Rabri Devi.

Asserting that she "hasn't lied about any of the events" that occurred during the family dispute, as indicated by details she shared on X, Acharya said her father has consistently supported her.

"Whatever I had to say, I have said on my social media. I have not lied about anything that happened. Rohini jo bolti hai sach bolti hai (Whatever Rohini says is the truth). You may go and ask all of this to Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Rachel Yadav, and Rameez. My father has always been by my side. My parents and my sisters were crying for me yesterday. I am blessed to have parents like them," Acharya told reporters.

"I feel fortunate to have parents like mine. In a family, why is it that only daughters are expected to make sacrifices, especially when there are brothers? When questions were asked to the brothers, they told me to go to my in-laws' house. As a result, I have decided to disown my brother," she added.

Advertisement

Former RJD leader further said that she is now heading to Mumbai to stay with her mother-in-law. "She (mother-in-law) is concerned and has been crying since yesterday."

Rohini Acharya sparked a firestorm with her explosive social media posts explaining the pain of being ostracised, of being made to feel worthless, the burden she carries.

Advertisement

In an emotional post on X, Rohini claimed that she was "humiliated," "abused," and even faced the threat of being hit with a slipper. Rohini, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother, stood up for her rights and dignity. Her family and community expected her to compromise, but she refused to betray her values. The backlash was brutal - verbal abuse, physical threats, and ultimately, expulsion from her parental home.

"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, abuses were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her... I didn't compromise on my self-respect, didn't give up on truth... just because of this, I had to face insults. Yesterday, a daughter left her crying parents and siblings due to helplessness... she was forced to leave her parental home... she was made an orphan... I pray that none of you ever have to walk my path, and no house should have a daughter-sister like Rohini," she wrote.

After announcing her decision to "quit politics", Acharya claimed that Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, have "thrown" her out of the family. Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was "disgraced, abused, and even hit" when she questioned Sanjay Yadav about the party's defeat.

"I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," Rohini Acharya told reporters in her first reaction after being asked about her 'shocking' announcement earlier in the day.

The RJD performed poorly in the Bihar assembly polls, securing just 25 seats despite contesting on more than 140 seats in the 243-member state assembly.