Why Popping Dolo-650 Like Candy Could Be Hurting You More Than Helping? US Doctor Explains

Why Popping Dolo-650 Like ‘Cadbury Gems’ Could Be Hurting You More Than Helping | Image: Pixabay

Much like The White Lotus’s Tanya McQuoid couldn’t part with her Lorazepams, Indian households have found their own everyday obsession — only this one hides behind the innocent face of a fever pill: Dolo-650. A silent addiction, neatly tucked inside every first aid box. From headaches and fatigue to low-grade fevers, Dolo-650 has become India’s go-to fix for almost everything. But doctors warn that this easy-access pill, when overused, may be silently doing more harm than good.

The Tweet That Sparked a Storm

On April 14, US-based gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam, popularly known as Dr Pal, tweeted something that went viral, “Indians take Dolo 650 like it’s Cadbury Gems.”

The tweet tapped into a collective truth. Hundreds replied with confessions — “I take it for stress,” “I pop one for bodyache even after a workout,” or simply, “just in case.” What was once reserved for high fevers is now India’s knee-jerk response to any form of discomfort.

The Rise of India’s ‘Favourite Pill’ - Dolo 650

Dolo-650, manufactured by Micro Labs Ltd, packs 650 mg of paracetamol — a step up from the typical 500 mg dose. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it shot to fame as the default prescription for fever, body pain, and vaccine-related discomfort.

As the second wave hit, so did Dolo’s sales, skyrocketing into every household. Social media crowned it the ‘national snack’.

One meme asked, “Don’t have Dolo-650 at home? Are you even Indian?”

Too Much of a ‘Good’ Thing Isn’t Always Good

Paracetamol is generally safe — when taken in the right dose, and for the right reason. The problem? Frequent, casual, and unsupervised consumption.

Dr Pal warns, “You wouldn’t pop antibiotics without a doctor’s advice. So why is paracetamol treated differently?”

Overuse of Dolo-650 can lead to liver damage, especially if taken in high doses or mixed with other medications containing paracetamol. According to medical studies, liver failure due to paracetamol overdose is one of the most common causes of drug-induced liver injury worldwide.

A Painkiller Masking Bigger Problems

What many don’t realise is that painkillers like Dolo don’t treat illness — they treat symptoms. That temporary relief could be hiding a more serious underlying condition.

A persistent low-grade fever could be an infection

Headaches may signal neurological or vision issues

Body pain might stem from nutrient deficiencies or viral infections

Suppressing these signs with Dolo might delay diagnosis, leading to worse outcomes.

The ₹1,000 Crore Controversy

In 2022, a Public Interest Litigation filed in the Supreme Court accused the makers of Dolo-650 of spending ₹1,000 crore on freebies to doctors to promote the pill — a serious ethical and legal concern. Even Former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud weighed in, recalling he too was advised to take it during COVID.

The case cast a spotlight on how trust, branding, and aggressive promotion have shaped India’s medicine choices.

So, What Should You Do Instead?

Don’t self-medicate unless you’ve taken advice from a doctor

Stick to the recommended dose — usually no more than 3-4g per day for adults (i.e., about 4–6 tablets of 500 mg, or fewer for 650 mg)

Watch for hidden paracetamol in cold-and-flu medicines — it adds up

Let symptoms guide you, not suppress them — if a fever or ache persists, it’s time to see a professional