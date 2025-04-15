Why SC Judge Wants Inclusion of Vedas, Epics of Ramayana, Mahabharata In Law Colleges, Universities Curriculum?

Updated April 15th 2025, 18:58 IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court Judge Pankaj Mithal has advocated for including Vedas, Epics of Ramayana, Mahabharata in the curriculum of the law colleges and Universities saying it's time the institutions incorporate ancient legal philosophy. The top court justice said that the students must be taught concepts of the justice embedded in India's legal epics and not based on ideas borrowed from the West.
Published April 15th 2025, 18:18 IST