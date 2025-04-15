sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Why SC Judge Wants Inclusion of Vedas, Epics of Ramayana, Mahabharata In Law Colleges, Universities Curriculum?

Updated April 15th 2025, 18:58 IST

Why SC Judge Wants Inclusion of Vedas, Epics of Ramayana, Mahabharata In Law Colleges, Universities Curriculum?

SC Judge Pankaj Mithal has advocated for including Vedas, Epics of Ramayana, Mahabharata in the curriculum of the law colleges and Universities.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Law colleges
Representational image | Image: File photo

New Delhi: Supreme Court Judge Pankaj Mithal has advocated for including Vedas, Epics of Ramayana, Mahabharata in the curriculum of the law colleges and Universities saying it's time the institutions incorporate ancient legal philosophy. The top court justice said that the students must be taught concepts of the justice embedded in India's legal epics and not based on ideas borrowed from the West.

  • Advocating for the incorporation of Vedas, epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata in Indian law schools, Supreme Court judge Pankaj Mithal said that it’s time the ancient Indian legal and philosophical traditions are added in the curriculum.
  • He said that Vedas, the Smritis, the Arthashastra, the Manusmriti, the Dhammas and the epics of Mahabharata and Ramayana are not merely cultural artefacts but are deep reflections of justice, equity, governance, reconciliation and moral duty.
  • Justice Mithal said we must try to understand the roots of Indian legal reasoning adding their duty is indispensable.
  • The SC judge further added that efforts are underway to Indianise the legal judicial system starting with the translation of Supreme Court judgements in Indian regional languages.
  • He also informed that a new statue of Lady of Justice was installed wearing a sari holding a book but not carrying a sword or blindfolded eyes.
  • Speaking at an event, SC Justice further mentioned that the book the Lady of Justice is holding is of the Constitution but added there should be few others books as well including Gita, Vedas, Purans.
  • He said that the teaching in Gita, Vedas, Purans should be the basis of the context on which our legal system should work.
  • Once there is inclusion of these teachings, the SC judge believed they will be able to provide justice to every citizen of the country.
  • SC Justice suggested, “Dharma and Indian Legal Thought” or “Foundations of Indian Legal Jurisprudence” could be proposed as subjects in the Indian Law colleges and Universities.
  • These topics will help students to get a deep understanding of India’s cultural and intellectual grounding.
  • The Justice added that this curriculum reform is going to be a project of rooted innovation and will serve as a deeper constitutional goal of preserving India’s pluralistic legal identity.
  • Inclusion of these teachings will display that the Indian Constitutionalism   is not just an import but a living constitution of a civilisational legacy.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 15th 2025, 18:18 IST