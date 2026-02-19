‘What Culture Are We Developing?’ Furious SC Questions ‘Freebies’ Near Polls, Warns Against 'Appeasing Policy'

'Why Schemes Only Announced Near Polls?': Supreme Court Flags Culture of Freebies, Warns Against 'Appeasing Policy' | Image: X

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday made strong observations on the growing culture of political “freebies”, questioning whether such schemes truly serve public interest.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi made the remarks while hearing a writ petition filed by Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Company Ltd. The company has challenged Rule 23 of the Electricity Amendment Rules, 2024.

During the hearing, the court raised concerns over governments providing free electricity, food, bicycles and direct cash transfers without distinguishing between those who can afford to pay and those who are economically weaker.

“What kind of culture are we developing?": SC

The Chief Justice questioned the long-term impact of such policies.

“Is it in the public interest that the State is absorbing all these costs? We are not talking of Tamil Nadu in particular. We are talking of pan-India. What kind of culture are we developing?”

He said that while India is a welfare state and relief to the marginalised is understandable, governments must draw a clear distinction.

“It is understandable that as a welfare state, you want to provide relief to the marginalised. But without drawing any distinction between those who can afford and those who cannot afford, if you start giving, will it not amount to a sort of appeasing policy?”

Who will bear the cost?: SC

The bench also questioned how states, many of which are already under heavy debt, continue to announce free schemes.

“If you start by giving free food, free electricity, and free cycles, what kind of culture are you cultivating?” the Chief Justice asked.

He further observed that the financial burden of such schemes will ultimately fall on taxpayers.

The court said that if states keep distributing free amenities despite running deficits, it raises concerns about fiscal discipline and long-term development planning.

Focus should be on employment

The Supreme Court emphasised that governments should prioritise employment generation over distribution of free schemes.

“If states continue to provide free food, free bicycles, free electricity and direct cash transfers, where will the money for development come from?” the Chief Justice remarked.

The bench noted that many states are already facing financial deficits while simultaneously launching new welfare schemes.

"Even if you are a revenue surplus state, is it not your obligation to spend that amount for the development of the overall public, to develop roads, hospitals, and schools? Instead of that, you keep on distributing food and clothes, and people enjoy at the time of elections. What is happening in this country?" CJI said.

Court declines to entertain election challenge

The issue of freebies was also mentioned during the hearing of a separate petition filed by the founder of Jan Suraaj challenging the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and seeking fresh polls.

During that hearing, the Chief Justice made sharp observations on the nature of the challenge.

“How many votes did your party get? If people reject you, then you approach the judicial forum to gain popularity,” he remarked.

The court made it clear that although the issue of political freebies is under serious examination in other pending matters, it would not entertain this particular petition.

“The freebies issue is being examined by us seriously. We would like to go into an appropriate case, but not at the instance of a party that has lost everything in the election. If this political party gets power, it will do the same thing,” the Chief Justice observed.