Why Should I Apologise? Shiv Sena MLA’s Open Defiance When Confronted On Punching Mumbai Canteen Manager | EXCLUSIVE

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, captured beating a canteen manager over bad food, defiantly said, “Why should I apologise?” claiming no regret and calling the meal “poison." | Image: X

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has refused to apologise after a video showing him punching and kicking a canteen manager at the Maharashtra legislature canteen went viral. The assault reportedly erupted over the quality of dal served to the legislator, triggering public outrage and condemnation from political leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

When confronted by Republic TV, Gaikwad remained unapologetic. Asked whether he felt remorse over the violent episode, he retorted bluntly, “Why should I apologise?”

Pressed further about the assault, he clarified, “The staff wasn’t harmed, it was the manager who was harmed.”

‘If Someone Tries to Poison Me, I Won’t Stay Quiet’

Defending his outburst, the MLA claimed his reaction was justified. “If someone tries to poison me, I won’t stay quiet.”

Chief Minister Calls Behaviour ‘Unacceptable’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condemned Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad’s assault.

“Such conduct does not send the right message. Such behaviour is unacceptable and not honorable to anyone,” Fadnavis said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He added that Gaikwad’s actions had tarnished the reputation of all elected representatives.

Asked about the CM’s statement, Gaikwad said, “From their perspective, they are right. What the Chief Minister said is his duty. I respect his words, but he has asked for an inquiry, which will happen. I have no regrets.”