'Why Single Out India?' Piyush Goyal Confronts UK Minister Over Western Nations' Double Standards On Russian Oil

Berlin: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has lambasted Western countries, especially the United States and the United Kingdom, for their perceived double standards on Russia. During an event in Berlin, Piyush Goyal confronted the UK Minister, asking why India was being singled out over its energy trade with Moscow while European nations seek exemptions from US sanctions on oil.

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue, Piyush Goyal, while confronting UK Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch, pointed out that Germany is seeking an exemption from US sanctions on Russian oil, and the UK has already secured one.

"So then why single out India?" he asked, addressing UK Trade Minister Badenoch. When Badenoch explained that the exemption pertained to a specific Rosneft subsidiary, Goyal retorted, "We also have a subsidiary in India of Rosneft."

India-US Trade Deal Negotiations Underway

The Union Minister of India's brief confrontation comes amid mounting pressure from the US and its allies on India to scale back imports of discounted Russian crude. The Trump administration imposed additional tariffs on Indian goods over Russian crude purchases, pushing overall duties to nearly 50%. New Delhi has described these tariffs as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable."

Recently, the US has imposed sanctions on Russia's two biggest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, over the Ukraine war. However, Piyush Goyal reiterated India's independent trade stance, saying the country does not take decisions in a rush or under pressure of the moment. "We never do trade agreements with deadlines or with a gun to our head," he asserted.

India's Trade Partnership Driver Solely By National Interest: Piyush Goyal

The Union Commerce Minister outlined India's strategy, guided by the vision of becoming a $30 trillion economy in the next 20-25 years. "We recognize the future and negotiate accordingly. We will always seek the best deal for the country," he asserted. He also underlined that India's trade partnerships are driven solely by national interest, saying, "I don't think India has ever decided who its friends will be based on any consideration other than national interest."

"If someone tells me tomorrow I can't be friends with the EU or can't work with Kenya, that's not acceptable," Union Minister Goyal said, adding that trade deals are not just about tariffs or market access, but about trust and relationships. India is currently negotiating bilateral trade pacts with the EU and the US, with an aim to double trade with the US to $500 billion by 2030.

Despite short-term challenges, Piyush Goyal said India's long-term economic fundamentals remain strong. "We have a very resilient structure, 1.4 billion young, aspirational people, and we're looking ahead – not making suboptimal deals under pressure," he said.