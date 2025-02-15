Why Stampede-Like Situation Occurred At New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi: A stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night caused panic among passengers, leaving several people unconscious due to suffocation. The incident took place on platforms numbers 13 and 14, where a massive crowd had gathered to board a train heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh .

According to reports, at least four women fainted due to extreme overcrowding and were rushed to the hospital. Their condition was reported to be serious but stable.

Railway Police Denied Stampede Reports

The Railway unit of Delhi Police denied reports of any stampede but confirmed that overcrowding led to severe suffocation among passengers.

"Due to a massive crowd, many passengers were suffocated, causing them to fall unconscious," a railway police official said.

Videos from the station showed passengers being rescued on goods trolleys as railway staff and officials helped evacuate the affected individuals.

Emergency Response and Investigation Underway

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call regarding the situation and quickly dispatched four fire tenders to assist. Ambulances were also sent to the railway station to provide medical aid.

Officials stated that the Railways and Delhi Police were working to control the situation. The authorities were also investigating how such a large number of people arrived at the station without tickets, leading to severe overcrowding.

The incident, which happened around 10 pm, caused widespread panic among passengers, with many struggling to find space and fresh air.