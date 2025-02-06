Why Sudden Drop In Temperatures Across North India? Here's What IMD Said

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that a western disturbance currently positioned over North Pakistan has led to a significant temperature drop across North India.

IMD scientist Soma Roy also mentioned that temperatures are not expected to fall significantly beyond this point.

"A western disturbance, which is still over North Pakistan and its associated trough is also around the seventy-one seventy-two. This trough is slowly moving eastward. As soon as you are moving, like yesterday there was a lot of rain and rain and your clouds were enough, so after leaving this morning, the temperature has fallen drastically in the whole of North West India," the official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Western Disturbance Positioned Over North Pakistan

She further mentioned that a fresh western disturbance is also expected to impact the North Western Himalayas from January 8.

"Western disturbance is coming, which will affect the northwestern Himalayas from the 8th,, and due to this, some snowfall activity will continue from the 8th to the 12th and 13th. The current western disturbance that has come out now or is coming out, this will affect Arunachal Pradesh and North East Assam by this evening. Thunderstorm activity will increase today and tomorrow night. We hope that there will be some thunderstorm activity in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, and there will be rain," the scientist added.

The IMD also clarified that other regions of the country will not witness significant weather disturbances.

“In the rest of the country, there is no effect of rainfall; only in the Western Himalayan region will it continue from the 8th, but the minimum temperature has fallen a bit like now, and it will probably fall by one degree in the Northwest. After that, it will start rising from the morning of tomorrow in the next three to four days. There is a possibility of increasing it by two to three degrees. This will also be the case in Delhi,” official said.