'Why The Betrayal? Why The Injustice?': Watch PM Modi's Scathing Attack On Nehru & Jinnah Over 1937 Vande Mataram Order

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday led the discussions on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha. The discussion comes amidst a political row between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress after the Prime Minister accused the Congress of removing some stanzas from the national song in 1937, which he claimed eventually “sowed the seeds" of the Partition of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid chants of Vande Mataram. During his address, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

PM Modi stated that Nehru followed Jinnah in opposing the song in order to appease “Muslim friends”.

He said that in 1905, Mahatma Gandhi saw Vande Mataram as a national anthem, but the pure song was thrown into a pit of controversy later by some “power”.

“Why injustice took place against Vande Mataram? Why was it betrayed? What was that power….which threw Vande Mataram into controversies?” the PM questioned, adding that as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the song, it is our responsibility to tell the new generations about the situations because of which there arose mistrust of the song.

Narrating the history, Prime Minister Modi said in the Parliament, “On 15th October 1937, Muhammad Ali Jinnah raised a slogan to oppose Vande Mataram in Lucknow. It was then that the then President of Congress, Jawaharlal Nehru, saw his throne shaking. Instead of giving a strong response to the Muslim League…Nehruji…started investigating the song.”

'Nehru Said Vande Mataram's Background Will Irritate Muslim Friends'

“Just five days after Jinnah's uproar against Vande Mataram, Nehruji wrote a letter to Netaji Subhas Babu on 20th October. In that letter, Nehruji agreed with the sentiments of Jinnah and expressed his consent that Vande Mataram's Anand Math background can irritate Muslims,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi added.

Reading Pandit Nehru's quote, PM Modi said, “Nehruji wrote, ‘I have read the background of Vande Mataram…I think that this background will irritate Muslims’."

“After this, a statement came from Congress that from 26th October, Congress will hold a meeting in Kolkata in which the use of Vande Mataram will be examined. Bankim Babu's Bengal, Bankim Babu's Kolkata…was chosen for the meeting. The whole country was on edge, the whole country was in chaos. Patriots opposed this proposal in every nook and corner of the country, held morning meetings and sang Vande Mataram. But the misfortune of the country was that on 26th October, Congress compromised over Vande Mataram song," the Prime Minister added.

'Vande Mataram Broken'

PM Modi said that the decision of the Congress broke Vande Mataram into pieces. The decision was taken while the Congress wore a mask to show that the decision was aimed at social justice.

“History is a witness that Congress kneeled down in front of Muslim League and did it under the pressure of Muslim League. This was Congress' way of doing appeasement politics," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister further said, "Because Congress kneeled down for the breaking of Vande Mataram. This is why Congress had to kneel down again for the Partition of India."

Stating that it is a matter of pride to witness the 150-year anniversary of the song, PM Modi said, “It is a historic moment. It is a period when many historical events are being celebrated as milestones... We recently celebrated 75 years of our Constitution. The country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel and Birsa Munda. We are also celebrating the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Now we are celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram.”

He called Vande Mataram a “mantra and a slogan” which gave energy, inspiration and showed the path for sacrifice and penance for the freedom movement.

'Vande Mataram Inspired Us To Attain Freedom'

“When Vande Mataram completed 50 years, India was under the British rule. When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, India was in the clutches of Emergency…[and was] witnessing a black period.…150 years of Vande Mataram is an opportunity to reinstate that pride and that great part of our past…This song inspired us to attain freedom in 1947," PM Modi said.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, he said, “We are here to appreciate and accept the debt of Vande Mataram collectively. It is because of this song that we are all here together. It is a sacred occasion for all of us to acknowledge the debt of Vande Mataram... It united the nation from North to South and from East to West. The time has come to unite again and move together with everyone. This song should inspire and energise us to fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters. We need to reiterate the resolve to make our nation self-reliant and developed by 2047.”

He stated, “Vande Mataram was not just a mantra for political independence. It was not limited to our independence; it was way beyond that. The freedom movement was a war to free our motherland from the clutches of slavery.”

The Prime Minister added, “Swaarth ka balidaan hai ye shabd Vande Mataram…Veer ka abhimaan hai ye shabd Vande Mataram.”