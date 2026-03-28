Why Was Elon Musk On The PM Modi-Trump Phone Call? Surprise Role in Iran Talks Raises Questions

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a crucial telephonic conversation this week amid escalating tensions in West Asia, with both leaders underscoring the importance of ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains “open, secure and accessible” for global energy flows.

The call comes at a critical juncture as the ongoing Iran-linked conflict continues to threaten key maritime routes and disrupt global oil markets, raising concerns across major economies dependent on energy imports.

In a post on X, Modi said the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and reiterated the need for de-escalation. “India supports restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world,” he said, adding that both sides agreed to remain in touch regarding efforts aimed at regional stability.

The conversation, however, has drawn additional attention following reports that Elon Musk joined the call - an unusual development given that high-level diplomatic exchanges between heads of state rarely include private individuals.

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According to reports citing US officials, Musk’s participation signals his growing proximity to the Trump administration and reflects a possible thaw in relations after a public fallout last year. The tech billionaire had earlier stepped down from a government-linked role tied to administrative reforms.

Their conflict was tied to the administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which centered on tax reductions, deregulation, and border safety. Since that time, both parties have sought to mend relations.

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The report highlighted that Musk has commercial interests in the area and aims to grow in India, where approvals for projects like satellite internet services are yet to be received. The recent interactions suggest ties between the two have stabilised.

In response to the report, Congress raised concerns over the suitability of a private citizen attending a dialogue between two world leaders, particularly amid a delicate geopolitical context.

In a post on X, the party posed several sharp questions, asking: “Why was a businessman involved when two national leaders were addressing a global crisis? What part did Elon Musk have in this discussion? Was this genuinely concerning the West Asia crisis, or was there a different 'BUSINESS' motive

While the White House did not directly confirm Musk’s role, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the Modi–Trump exchange as “productive” and highlighted the strong personal rapport between the two leaders.

The discussion also reflects deepening India–US coordination on global security challenges, particularly in safeguarding critical trade routes. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes, has emerged as a focal point amid fears of escalation in the region.

India, which relies heavily on energy imports, has consistently called for restraint and dialogue, positioning itself as a voice for stability while balancing strategic ties across competing blocs.