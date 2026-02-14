'Why Was It Deleted If You Were Honest?': Owaisi Continues Attack on Assam Over Controversial Video

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday strongly continued his attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a now-deleted video allegedly showing violence against Muslims, describing it as "genocidal."



Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said that had he made such a video, the reaction would have been very different. He questioned why the video was deleted if the Assam Chief Minister had nothing to hide and objected to remarks about paying an auto driver less if he is a 'Miyan', asking whether such language was appropriate for a Chief Minister.



"That video is genocidal...If I had made that video, imagine what would have happened in the nation...No one is questioning him...He is asking to pay Rs 2 less to an auto driver if he is a 'Miyan'...Does this kind of language suit the Chief Minister of a state?... Why was that video deleted if you (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) were honest?," Owaisi said.



Owaisi on Monday lodged an official complaint with Hyderabad City Police seeking criminal action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a "now-deleted video" allegedly depicting violence against Muslims, describing it as "genocidal hate speech."

The Hyderabad MP also commented on the controversy surrounding the national song Vande Mataram, saying it should not be used as a test of loyalty. He alleged that the approach of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh could push the country towards becoming a theocratic state.



"This should not be made a test of loyalty...The way the BJP and RSS are taking forward the nation, it will become a theocratic nation," he said.

On repeated disruptions in Parliament, Owaisi said the ruling party gains when Parliament does not function. He added that the document quoted by the Leader of the Opposition was a public record and noted that the government had not denied what former Army chief General MM Naravane (Retd) had written.



"The ruling party benefits only if Parliament does not function...The document the leader of the opposition quoted was a public document...The government is not even denying what the former Army chief General MM Naravane (Retd) has written," Owaisi said.



A political row erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from the "pre-print book" version of Naravane's memoir during his speech in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address last week, with the treasury benches strongly opposing his remarks. The Speaker passed a ruling, asking the LoP not to quote unpublished literature.