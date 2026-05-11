Why Was Mamata Banerjee’s Former Minister Sujit Bose Arrested By The ED? Explained

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMCF) leader Sujit Bose has brought fresh focus to the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in municipal recruitments across the state. The central agency’s action followed months of investigation, searches and financial tracing linked to an alleged widespread jobs-for-cash network operating in several civic bodies.

According to the ED, Sujit Bose’s arrest is connected to illegal recommendations for appointments in South Dum Dum Municipality, allegedly made in exchange for financial and property benefits. The investigating agency asserted that the case extends beyond a single municipality and forms part of a larger pattern of manipulation in recruitment processes overseen by a private company contracted for examination work.

The probe agency has already placed findings before the Calcutta High Court and secured evidence during searches at multiple locations, including Bose’s premises. The ED, with the former fire and emergency services minister now in custody, is expected to present its case before a special PMLA court as it seeks to establish the full extent of the alleged conspiracy.

What Led To ED's Investigation

As per the officials, the ED’s inquiry began after the Calcutta HC directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR into recruitment malpractices in West Bengal’s municipalities. Acting on that FIR, the ED initiated its own probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and later filed a status report in the High Court.

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The report detailed suspected illegalities in appointments to various posts, from sweepers and drivers to clerks and ambulance attendants, across municipalities including Kanchrapara, New Barrackpore, Kamarhati, Titagarh, Baranagar, Halisahar, South Dum Dum and others. The central agency’s initial findings pointed to a system where selection processes were compromised for monetary gain.

Suspicious Roles Of Private Firms

Sources told R Bangla that a major breakthrough was achieved during earlier searches in 2023 linked to the primary teachers’ recruitment scam. The ED officials searched premises connected to Ayan Sil and others, recovering documents and digital evidence that suggested the scam extended beyond school appointments.

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The scrutiny of those materials revealed that a single firm had been awarded contracts for printing question papers, OMR sheets, evaluating results and preparing merit lists for multiple municipalities. Ayan Sil, identified as the company’s director, is alleged to have misused his position to manipulate OMR sheets and facilitate the appointment of unqualified candidates in return for money. The ED has already filed a prosecution complaint against him before the special PMLA court in Kolkata.

Evidence Against Sujit Bose

Sources suggested that on October 10, the ED teams carried out searches at 13 locations, including the office of Sujit Bose and other former officials. During the operations, the officers seized incriminating documents and cash amounting to Rs 45 lakh. Earlier searches at the residences of Bose and fellow former minister Rathin Ghosh also formed part of the investigation.

According to the agency, Bose allegedly recommended around 150 candidates for various posts in South Dum Dum Municipality in exchange for pecuniary benefits. The officials claimed to have traced direct proceeds of crime in the form of flats acquired by him as alleged payment for securing jobs. The ED also reported finding substantial cash deposits in bank accounts under his control and stated that Rs 3 crore was seized from a staff member linked to him.

Links Between Candidates And Recommendations

The ED officials stated that they have established direct connections between the recommended candidates and Sujit Bose, suggesting a coordinated effort to bypass standard recruitment procedures. The agency stressed that the arrangement allowed unmeritorious applicants to secure positions across multiple categories, undermining transparency and fairness in public employment.

The case has been presented as part of a bigger conspiracy involving public servants, political figures and private contractors. The ED maintained that the manipulation of recruitment processes was carried out systematically, with financial benefits distributed among those involved.