'Wife Loves Staring Me': Adar Poonawalla's Retort to L&T Chairman’s 90-Hour Workweek Call
The entire debate began when L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan made remarks that many found dismissive of work-life balance.
New Delhi: The debate around L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan’s controversial comments on a “90-hour work week” and work-life balance continues to make headlines. This time, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, has added his take with a humorous tweet.
Poonawalla's Take on 'Staring at Your Wife'
In a light-hearted Twitter post, Poonawalla tagged Anand Mahindra and said, “Yes, @anandmahindra, even my wife @NPoonawalla thinks I am wonderful. She loves staring at me on Sundays. Quality of work over quantity always. #WorkLifeBalance.”
Poonawalla’s comment came after Mahindra had earlier joined the conversation, jokingly saying at an event, “My wife is wonderful. I love staring at her.”
L&T Chairman Suggest Working on Sundays, Sparks Controversy
The entire debate began when L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan made remarks that many found dismissive of work-life balance. Speaking at an event, he said, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier because I work on Sundays too.”
He went on to add a controversial comment: “How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working!”
Subrahmanyan’s comments have drawn criticism and sparked debates on social media about work-life balance and the importance of personal time. While some have supported his focus on hard work and dedication, others have called out the remarks as insensitive and out of touch with modern perspectives on balancing work and family life.
