Sabarkantha: The Gujarat police have revealed shocking details in the parcel explosion incident, which claimed lives of a father-daughter duo in Sabarkanth’s Vadali area. During the investigation, it was found that the parcel that exploded in a house in Vadali on Thursday, was sent by a man who was allegedly having an affair with the deceased’s wife. Two other daughters of the deceased also sustained severe injuries and are under-treatment at a hospital.

On Thursday, Jitendra Hirabhai Vanjara (33) and his daughter Bhumika Vanjara (11), succumbed to their injuries during the treatment in a hospital after a massive blast took place in a parcel after its delivery in the house. Jitendra’s two other daughters, one aged 9 years and the other aged 10 years, also sustained serious burn injuries, who are being treated at a hospital.

Police have arrested the accused

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the explosion occurred in an electronic item, which was delivered by an unidentified person in an auto-rickshaw. As per reports, Jitendra’s wife was suspiciously out of the house when the incident took place.

After the incident Gujarat’s Vadali Police initiated a probe, during which it surfaced that one Jayantibhai Balusingh Vanjara (31) had sent the parcel to the deceased’s house in an auto-rickshaw. The parcel, which appeared like a tape recorder, exploded when Jitendra, also known as Jeetubhai, tried to plug it in.

Jayantibhai is said to have travelled to Rajasthan to get all the materials to make the electronic item an improvised bomb, using gelatin sticks and a detonator.

The police identified and held the auto-rickshaw driver, who delivered the package to the house, based on the CCTV footage. The auto-rickshaw driver recorded his statement before the police based on which multiple teams were formed and the accused Jayantibhai was nabbed, a senior police official said.

During further investigation, the accused disclosed that he had sent the parcel to Jeetubhai’s house with the intent to kill him as he was miffed over his former girlfriend’s marriage to him.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

