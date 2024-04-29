Villagers beat wild Leopard with rods and sticks in UP | Image:X

Siddharthnagar (UP): News coming from UP's Siddharthnagar where a bunch of youngsters equipped with sticks pursued the leopard, resulting in further attacks.

The conflict became even more violent when few men surrounded the Leopard and started striking it with their rods and sticks.

The incident took place in Hatwa village near Itwa, where a leopard assaulted an old man who was sitting outside his house.

The news Leopard in the town speeded like a wildfire causing a chaos and panic among the residents of the village.

A bunch of young lads equipped with rods and sticks challenged Leopard. These men started beating Leopard with rods and sticks, where as angry Leopard in return attacked few of them biting in their vital organs.

The combat between Leopard and villagers left many people injured.

According to sources, five people were injured in this attack who were rushed to the hospital immediately.

Forest officer Mohammad Ilyas Khan and his colleagues rushed at the scene to handle the situation.

A local police constable can also be seen in the footage beating Leopard with the sticks.

The local authorities are making all the efforts to capture the wild Leopard.

