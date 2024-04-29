Updated April 29th, 2024 at 19:04 IST
Wild Leopard Enters in UP's Siddharthnagar District, Villagers Tackle with Rods and Sticks | WATCH
The conflict became even more violent when few men surrounded the Leopard and started striking it with their rods and sticks
- India
- 1 min read
Siddharthnagar (UP): News coming from UP's Siddharthnagar where a bunch of youngsters equipped with sticks pursued the leopard, resulting in further attacks.
The incident took place in Hatwa village near Itwa, where a leopard assaulted an old man who was sitting outside his house.
The news Leopard in the town speeded like a wildfire causing a chaos and panic among the residents of the village.
A bunch of young lads equipped with rods and sticks challenged Leopard. These men started beating Leopard with rods and sticks, where as angry Leopard in return attacked few of them biting in their vital organs.
The combat between Leopard and villagers left many people injured.
According to sources, five people were injured in this attack who were rushed to the hospital immediately.
Forest officer Mohammad Ilyas Khan and his colleagues rushed at the scene to handle the situation.
A local police constable can also be seen in the footage beating Leopard with the sticks.
The local authorities are making all the efforts to capture the wild Leopard.
Published April 29th, 2024 at 19:04 IST