Will Annamalai Be Moved To National Level As BJP-AIADMK Finalise Alliance For 2026? Here's What Amit Shah Says

Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) and AIADMK have finalised their alliance for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Home Minister Amit Shah along with party's state leader Annamalai and AIADMK chief E Palaniswami said that there alliance is going to be permanent as they will defeat MK Stalin-led DMK and form government in Tamil Nadu with full majority.

During the presser, Amit Shah was asked whether Annamalai, who resigned as BJP's state chief a few days ago, will be moved to the national or will have a role to play in 2026 Assembly elections.

A reporter asked Amit Shah that earlier in a tweet he informed that Annamalia's skills will be leveraged to the national level, so will he be moved to the national level or still have a role to play in next year's elections, Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the question saying leave this for the party as they are capable of managing things and they (media) don't have to worry about this.

This comes after BJP finalised TN BJP Vice President Nainar Nagenthiran's name who will take over as party’s state president after his appointment was confirmed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amit Shah took to X and wrote, “The Tamil Nadu BJP has received a nomination for the post of state president only from Nainar Nagenthiran. As the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, K Annamalai has made commendable accomplishments. Whether it is carrying the policies of PM Narendra Modi to people or the programs of the party from village to village, Annamalai's contribution has been unprecedented. The BJP will leverage Annamalai's organisational skills in the party's national framework.”

Earlier on April 4, K Annamalai resigned from the post of BJP's state chief in Tamil Nadu saying there is no contest for the position and added that the party will choose a new leader unanimously.