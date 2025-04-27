Will Avenge Pahalgam: Indian Navy Warships Show Military Might In Arabian Sea | Watch

In a powerful demonstration of India’s naval capabilities, the Indian Navy recently carried out multiple successful anti-ship missile firings, showcasing its operational readiness and ability to execute long-range precision strikes.

The exercise, conducted in the Arabian Sea, was aimed at reaffirming the combat preparedness of the Navy's platforms, systems, and personnel. The live-fire drills were carefully planned to check if India’s warships and their crews are ready to carry out precise strikes.

A spokesperson for the Indian Navy took to X, to highlight the success of the exercise, emphasizing that it was a demonstration of India’s military might and the Navy’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding national maritime interests.

In the statement shared by the Navy’s spokesperson, it was noted, “Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. The Indian Navy stands Combat Ready, Credible, and Future Ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow.”

The drills are seen as a show of strength, as tensions rise along India’s borders following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The Navy's actions underscore India's resolve to protect its sovereignty and respond with force when necessary.