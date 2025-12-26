Updated 26 December 2025 at 18:11 IST
'Will Bring Them Back': Govt Responds After Lalit Modi & Vijay Mallya's 'We Are Biggest Fugitives' Video Goes Viral
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the government of India will bring back all fugitives who have fled India. This comes after a video of Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya saying that they were the biggest fugitives of India went viral on social media.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that the Government of India will bring back all the fugitives who have fled the nation. The statement by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal comes after a video of fugitives Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya went viral on social media.
In the video, the two Indian businessmen, who fled India amid probe over financial irregularities, were seen saying, “We are the biggest fugitives of India.” The video, which was shared by Lalit Modi on Instagram, was shot at the birthday bash of Mallya in the United Kingdom. The party was held at Lalit Modi’s residence in Belgrave Square, one of London’s most upscale neighbourhoods.
‘Will Bring Them Back’: Govt
When asked about the video, in which the fugitives were apparently provoking the Indian agencies, the MEA spokesperson said, “We will bring all the fugitives back [so that they can face trial before the courts here]. In this matter, we are talking with many countries. And I want to assure you that we are completely firm on this matter.”
He added, “It is our duty to bring them back. We remain fully committed that people who are fugitive, who are wanted by law in India, they return to the country. For this particular return, we are in talks with several governments. And processes are on.”
Advertisement
Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya are wanted in India in connection with major financial and regulatory cases. Liquor baron Mallya is accused of defaulting on loans exceeding ₹9,000 crore linked to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, while former IPL chairman Lalit Modi faces allegations related to financial irregularities during his tenure as IPL chairman. Both have been residing in the UK for several years.
VIRAL VIDEO
Also Read- Not One, 2900 Cases Of Violence Against Minorities: India Condemns Killing of Hindu Youth In Bangladesh, Seeks Justice
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 26 December 2025 at 17:56 IST