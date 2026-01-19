'Will Hunt You Down... Expel You': 14 Illegal Infiltrators Trying To Enter India Pushed Back, Says Assam CM Himanta

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said 14 foreign nationals were apprehended and pushed back from the state following a coordinated security operation.

Taking to X, Assam CM said, “You may be hiding in plain sight, but we will hunt you down and expel you from India. This mission continues as we pushed back 14 illegal infiltrators in the wee hours today, some fresh entrants and some experienced troublemakers. Committed to a secure Assam.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that protecting Assam's demographic makeup, social stability, and domestic safety continues to be a primary objective for his administration.

Ramp up border monitoring

The latest deportation occurs as Assam Police and other security forces ramped up border monitoring to block illegal crossings. In recent weeks, authorities have intensified their search operations, leading to the apprehension and subsequent pushback of several Bangladeshi nationals caught attempting to enter the state.

Sarma previously asserted that his administration would not wait for a formal repatriation agreement between India and Bangladesh to take action against those he described as "illegal immigrants." He further noted that a new policy framework was already being put into practice to speed up these deportation efforts.

'BJP to secure third consecutive term'

Furthermore, expressing confidence ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Chief Minister predicted that the BJP would secure a third consecutive term to advance its twin goals of regional development and the protection of indigenous rights.

Sarma also set a specific target for his administration, stating that the state intends to deport between 10,000 and 15,000 foreigners annually starting in 2026.

He highlighted a legal loophole in the 1985 Assam Accord, noting that it lacks a clear roadmap for expelling individuals once they are identified as foreigners. He further observed that, in the past, those declared as foreigners were often able to leave detention centers by obtaining bail, effectively allowing them to remain at large.

Himanta Sarma Warns Over Increasing Immigration

Earlier in Deember last year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that if the immigration from Bangladesh increases by 10 per cent, Assam will “automatically” be included in Bangladesh. He noted that 40 per cent of the population in Assam are Bangladeshi-origin people.