'Will Hunt You Down From Beneath Earth': TMC MLA Threatens To 'Teach a Lesson' To Election Commission Over SIR

New Delhi: Amid the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) stern opposition against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI), TMC leader and Farakka MLA Manirul Islam has now triggered a political storm for his threats against the poll body saying that the ECI needs to be “taught a lesson” and they should be “hunted down from beneath the earth.”

“Are you toying with the lives of people in the name of security? Are you in the sky? We will hunt you down from beneath the earth,” Islam said in a recent address, which has led to a full-blown controversy.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that Islam's comments are an “open call” to incite the mob against the ECI.

“Mamata Banerjee as Home Minister is asking her MLA to intimidate officials! TMC protects illegal infiltrators!” Bhandari said in a post on X.

It should be known that Manirul Islam is not new to controversies. Earlier, the Farakka MLA was accused of leading a mob to the Block Development Office in his constituency, where officials were allegedly assaulted and the office was vandalised.

Why TMC Is Against SIR?

Islam’s fierce attacks come in the backdrop of tension across West Bengal, which is also bound for polls in 2026, over the submission of Form 7 under the SIR process. Clashes broke out in several districts as TMC and BJP cadres staged protests and blocked roads on Monday.

"On one side, real voters are terrified and on the other side pressure is being put on BLO. Their attempt is to strike off as many voter names as possible... Yesterday in the Supreme Court, all the points raised by Mamata Banerjee and TMC were acknowledged... A protest is ongoing on this," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said to ANI.

The BJP claimed that TMC MLA Asit Majumdar tore Form 7s at the SDO office. "TMC MLA Asit Majumdar marching into the SDO office with goons and ripping up Form 7s is open lawlessness," the BJP said, sharing a video on X.

However, Majumdar refuted the allegations. Speaking to reporters in Hooghly, he said, "This is a lie. Have you seen me tearing it?"

The TMC believes that the SIR process is only being used as a weapon to disenfranchise Muslim voters by the BJP. The saffron party, in turn, has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of protecting infiltrators, for opposing the SIR process, which is aimed at weeding out illegal migrants from the voter lists.

What Has The SC Ordered

The Supreme Court has directed the ECI to display the names of the electors falling under the 'logical discrepancies' category in the ongoing SIR exercise. A three-judge bench led by CJI Surya Kant has issued directions to the ECI on various pleas alleging procedural illegalities in the SIR exercise in West Bengal.