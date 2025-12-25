'Will I Get Justice Even In My 60s?': Acid Attack Survivor Shaheen Disappointed With Judiciary As Accused Acquitted After 16-Yr Battle

New Delhi: Acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik went to court on Wednesday morning, hoping that she would get justice after a long battle of 16 years. However, she was met with disappointment as the justice system failed her by acquitting the three people accused of conspiring with a juvenile to carry out an acid attack on her in 2009 when she was an MBA student in Panipat, Haryana.

In an interview with Republic TV, Malik called the acquittal a “mockery of the justice system”, adding, “I did not get justice, not even after 16 years. So I am very disappointed that our justice system has failed.”

'Evidence Deliberately Erased'

Expressing her disappointment with the judiciary system, Malik said the judge "conveniently said that they do not have evidence".



"This is not just shoddy investigation, the evidence has been deliberately erased." She claimed that there were evidence, including clothes and glasses, but they were not deposited to the warehouse by the police on the direction of the SHO. She added that she had named all the accused in her statement, which was “ignored”.

“Everything has been ignored. I think my case is very strong, but if the judge does not want to give me justice, no matter how strong the case is, no matter how strong the lawyer is, you will not get justice,” Malik alleged.

Advertisement

‘Was Offered Crores Of Rupees’

"I have been fighting for 16 years and I was in my 20s when I started this fight. Today, I am in my early 40s. Questioning the judiciary system, Malik wondered who will come to seek justice if proceedings take so much time.

She further noted that settlements of cases are done outside the courts, and she too was offered money. “They offered me crores of rupees. But I felt that I don't want money. I don't want a government job. I don't even want compensation. I just want justice,” she stated.

Advertisement

'May They Rot In Hell'

Reiterating that the judiciary has failed in giving her justice, Malik said, "Those who did this to me, may they rot in hell. But this did not happen."

'This Is Not My Fight Alone’

Shaheen Malik stated that people's belief in the judiciary system has been shaken due to such orders. Malik, who work with over 300 acid attack survivors at her ‘Brave Souls Foundation’ organisation, asked, “Should I tell them to fight their legal battle or not?”

She added that she will fight her case in the high court because this is not her fight alone. “This fight is for every girl who has faced injustice,” she added.

‘Don’t Know If I'll Get Justice Even In My 60s'

Malik said that she will continue to fight for justice in High Court and Supreme Court because she has to prove that she has not lost. However, she said she is not sure if she would get justice even in her 60s.

'Remove Satyamev Jayate From Courts'

Expressing her extreme disappointment with the judiciary, Malik said that the words ‘Satyamev Jayate’, which is written above the judge's seat in court, is a “lie” and should be removed from every court.

‘I Don’t Want Your Sympathy'

Malik said that she was very shocked when the judge cited lack of evidence while acquitting the accused. “There were so many evidence that were presented before the judge. My testimony is so strong,” Malik stated, claiming that the evidence was ignored by the judiciary.

Malik said the judge, wanting to balance the situation after passing its acquittal decision, said that he had sympathy with her. “I said in court that I don't want your sympathy, I want justice. Because what will I do with sympathy? If I only wanted sympathy, I wouldn't have been fighting my case for 16 years,” she added.

Calling the judges “insensitive”, Malik said they should be trained by survivors.

‘Why Would An Acid Attack Survivor Lie?'

Questioning the acquittal judgement, Malik asked, “Why would an acid attack survivor lie? A person whose eyes are damaged, whose face is damaged, who had to go through so much pain in her life, why would she lie?”