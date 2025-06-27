Will it Rain in Delhi-NCR Tomorrow? Check IMD's Weather Forecast For Saturday

Updated 27 June 2025 at 20:18 IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and cloudy skies over Delhi-NCR, bringing long-awaited respite from the sweltering summer heat. According to the IMD’s latest bulletin issued on Thursday, several parts of the region will see intermittent showers accompanied by gentle breezes over the next few days.
With the arrival of the rain, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to drop by two to four degrees Celsius.
The IMD said these conditions should provide substantial relief for residents grappling with persistent heatwaves in recent weeks.
The weather office also warned that while rain is likely to be light to very light, some areas could experience isolated thunder and lightning, especially in the evening and night.
Meanwhile, the IMD highlighted that relentless rain continues to cause severe problems across the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Frequent landslides and road blockages have disrupted the Char Dham Yatra and other pilgrimages, including Adi Kailash and Purnagiri Dham. On Thursday, more than 1,200 pilgrims returning from Kedarnath were safely evacuated by the NDRF and SDRF after the Gaurikund highway near Rudraprayag was blocked by debris for nearly five hours.
Apart from North India, the IMD confirmed that several western and southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, will continue to receive rainfall over the coming days.
The department urged residents in all affected regions to remain cautious, limit unnecessary travel, and stay updated with official advisories.
Published 27 June 2025 at 20:18 IST