Will It Rain in Delhi Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi Weather Update: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to cloudy skies and the possibility of rain on Monday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed the region under a yellow alert. The weather agency has forecast rain and thunderstorm activity through the day, bringing some relief from the rising heat.

Rain Likely Until May 22

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to witness intermittent rainfall until May 22. Monday's weather forecast predicts a maximum temperature of 39°C and a minimum of 27°C, slightly higher than the seasonal norm. Rainfall is expected to be accompanied by gusty winds and occasional lightning.

Delhi Sees Light Rain Over the Weekend

Light showers were recorded in parts of the capital and adjoining areas between Saturday and Sunday. According to IMD data, about 1 millimetre of rainfall was reported during this period. Localities like Central Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Maharani Bagh, and Mayur Vihar witnessed brief spells of rain.

Heat Persists in Northwest India

Despite the rain forecast for Delhi, Northwest India continues to sizzle. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said temperatures have soared to 45°C in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. These areas are expected to experience heatwave conditions for the next 2–3 days, even as Delhi sees slightly cooler weather due to the incoming showers.

Delhi Air Quality: Moderate, but Relief May Be Short-Lived

At 9 AM on Sunday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 179, placing it in the 'moderate' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Rainfall may bring temporary relief from pollutants, but experts warn the effect may be short-lived unless sustained rain occurs.