Will It Rain in Delhi Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Updated May 19th 2025, 16:55 IST
Delhi Weather Update: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to cloudy skies and the possibility of rain on Monday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed the region under a yellow alert. The weather agency has forecast rain and thunderstorm activity through the day, bringing some relief from the rising heat.
According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to witness intermittent rainfall until May 22. Monday's weather forecast predicts a maximum temperature of 39°C and a minimum of 27°C, slightly higher than the seasonal norm. Rainfall is expected to be accompanied by gusty winds and occasional lightning.
Light showers were recorded in parts of the capital and adjoining areas between Saturday and Sunday. According to IMD data, about 1 millimetre of rainfall was reported during this period. Localities like Central Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Maharani Bagh, and Mayur Vihar witnessed brief spells of rain.
Despite the rain forecast for Delhi, Northwest India continues to sizzle. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said temperatures have soared to 45°C in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. These areas are expected to experience heatwave conditions for the next 2–3 days, even as Delhi sees slightly cooler weather due to the incoming showers.
At 9 AM on Sunday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 179, placing it in the 'moderate' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Rainfall may bring temporary relief from pollutants, but experts warn the effect may be short-lived unless sustained rain occurs.
The IMD also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of the west coast, including Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Konkan, until May 24. Similar weather is expected in Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, with forecasts indicating gusty winds up to 50 kmph and isolated hailstorms over the Himalayas, particularly Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, on May 19 and 20.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 19th 2025, 16:55 IST