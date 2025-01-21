Will Jeet Adani's Wedding Be a Star-Studded Affair? Gautam Adani Reacts

Jeet Adani Wedding: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has announced that his youngest son, Jeet Adani, will tie the knot on February 7 in a ceremony that will remain traditional and simple. Adani made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Prayagraj during his visit to the Mahakumbh. "Jeet's marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with full traditional ways...", said Adani.

When asked if Jeet Adani's wedding would turn into a " Maha Kumbh of celebrities," Gautam Adani firmly responded, "Bilkul nahi hoga" (Absolutely not).

Jeet Adani, who joined the Adani Group in 2019 after completing his studies at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, began his career in the Group CFO's office.

There, he focused on strategic finance, capital markets, and risk & governance policy. Currently, he is leading the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs.

Gautam Adani at Maha Kumbh

For the unversed, Adani, along with his family, offered prayers and performed aarti at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. "The experience that I have here at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is wonderful...The management that is here, I want to thank PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of the countrymen... The management that is here - is a subject of research for the management institutes. For me, there is nothing bigger than the blessings of Maa Ganga," the Adani group Chairman said after completing the prayers.

Earlier, on arriving in Prayagraj, Adani also joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to contribute to the Maharaja Seva initiative. Under this program, meals will be served to devotees throughout the Mela, which is scheduled to run until February 26, 2025.