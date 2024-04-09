×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Are Different

The prospect of the Supreme Court extending comparable relief to Kejriwal, akin to that of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, remains uncertain.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Will Kejriwal Get Relief?
Will Kejriwal Get Relief? | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Soon after the Delhi High Court pronounced the verdict against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party expressed hope that the Supreme Court would grant relief to its convener, currently lodged in Tihar jail. For the unversed, 'jailed' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suffered a massive setback as the Delhi HC dismissed his petition challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam, saying there was no contravention of legal provisions. Later, addressing a presser after HC's ruling, senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj asserted that the party would move the Supreme Court against Kejriwal's arrest. 

However, the prospect of the Supreme Court extending comparable relief to Kejriwal, akin to that of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, remains uncertain, as it depends on the specific circumstances of Kejriwal's case and the court's interpretation of the law. But the apex court, while hearing Singh's plea had made it clear that "bail can't be treated as precedent". Therefore, Sanjay Singh's bail order might not provide significant assistance to other jailed AAP leaders, including Kejriwal.

Advertisement

What Happened During Sanjay Singh's Bail Hearing? 

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale ordered the release of Sanjay Singh, observing that no money had been recovered from his possession and there was no trace of it. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said he has taken instructions from the probe agency and it has no objections if Singh is enlarged on bail.

Advertisement

"I am making the statement without going into the merits of the case and keeping all the rights and contentions open," he had said.

The bench had clarified that the bail was granted to Singh on the concession granted by the ED and not on merits. The top court granted bail to Singh while hearing his plea challenging the denial of bail by the Delhi High Court and an appeal challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case. 

Advertisement

How Things Are Different For ‘Kingpin’ Kejriwal

However, in Kejriwal's case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) called Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal the 'Kingpin' in the liquor scam case along with other ministers and AAP leaders. The ED had told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as ‘kickbacks’ from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. 

Advertisement

ED's 10 Charges Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

  • Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from 'South group' for contesting the Punjab elections.
  • Kejriwal was directly involved in the implementation of the policy, and gave favour to the South Group
  • The money trail showed that Rs 45 crore ‘kickback’ used in the Goa elections came from 4 hawala routes.
  • Statements of the accused and witnesses have been corroborated by Call Detail Records (CDR).
  • AAP is not an individual but a company, and every person responsible for the conduct of the company will be held responsible.
  • Manish Sisodia provided the new draft of liquor policy to Vijay Nair who was the pinpoint man of Arvind Kejriwal. Vijay Nair used to live adjacent to the residence of Arvind Kejriwal. This residence was otherwise allotted to Kailash Gahlot the present transport minister.
  • Vijay Nair acted as a middleman between the AAP and the South Group lobby.
  • Arvind Kejriwal was in touch with Sharath Reddy and asked him to trust Vijay Nair
  • Rs 300 Crore given to AAP by K Kavitha. 
  • Kejriwal is involved in the use of proceeds of crime.  

Massive Setback to ‘Kingpin’ Kejriwal: What Transpired  in Delhi HC

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the Enforcement Directorate had 'enough material' which led to Kejriwal's arrest, and the trial court remanded him in the custody of the agency by a well-reasoned order. 

Advertisement

"The court is of the view that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal was not in contravention of legal provisions. The remand can't be held to be illegal," said Justice Sharma while delivering the verdict. She read out the judgement for 25 minutes and also explained certain portions of her decision in Hindi. The court clarified that it was not dealing with Kejriwal's bail plea but his writ petition challenging the arrest on certain grounds.  

It emphasised that the law applied equally to all and courts were concerned with constitutional morality and not political morality, apparently referring to Kejriwal and his AAP claiming that he was arrested to put his party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in jeopardy. 

Advertisement

"This court observed that political considerations and equations cannot be brought before a court of law as they are not relevant for legal proceedings. In the case at hand, it is important to clarify that the matter before this court is not a conflict between the central government and petitioner Kejriwal. Instead, it is a case between Kejriwal and Directorate of Enforcement," Justice Sharma said.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Will Kejriwal Get Relief?

Will Kejriwal Get Relief

9 minutes ago
Veteran singer Alka Yagnik attended the bash in a violet suit set.

Alka On Song Remake

11 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

13 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray

14 minutes ago
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Israel Ambassador to UN

15 minutes ago
transgender

Transgender Hemangi Sakhi

17 minutes ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat’s Advice On Love

34 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Stake sale at Gland Pharm

37 minutes ago
Priyamani

Priyamani On Actresses

44 minutes ago
Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Amir

Amir & Imad return

an hour ago
Alka Yagnik

Alka On Pay Parity

an hour ago
Delhi Rain

Skymet weather prediction

an hour ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

an hour ago
Axis Bank is ranked fifth among the top 5 banking shares. The bank's asset quality improved in the December quarter as its gross non-performing assets came in at 1.58 per cent as against 1.73 per cent in the previous quarter.

Bain Capital exit Axis

an hour ago
UFC 300, Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 Full Fight Card

an hour ago
IRB Infrastructure

Govt's record highway

an hour ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

Jaishankar

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Shooting For BB3

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Guj

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News6 hours ago

  3. 'Needed at any cost': Calls made to select Indian Star for T20 WC

    Sports 7 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: ED Makes 3rd Arrest in Money Laundering Case Against Soren

    India News8 hours ago

  5. PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo