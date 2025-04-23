'Will Make Him Proud': Wife of Navy Officer Vinay Narwal Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack Bids Heartfelt Goodbye | VIDEO

"I’ll Make Him Proud in Every Way": Widow of Navy Officer Vinay Narwal Holds Back Tears in Emotional Farewell | Image: R Digital

Pahalgam Terror Attack: As she stood beside the tricolour-draped coffin of her husband, Captain Vinay Narwal, one of the brave hearts who laid down his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, Himanshi Sowami’s voice trembled with grief, yet carried the weight of love, pride, and unbreakable strength.

Her parting words to her late husband and the young Naval officer touched everyone present, a powerful reminder of the strength that endures even in the face of heartbreak. “May his soul rest in peace, and may he have the best life wherever he is,” she said, her voice trembling yet resolute. Her promise to honour his legacy was heartfelt and strong: “We will make him proud in every way.”

Holding back tears, she spoke of his sacrifice as one that kept the world safe, reminding everyone of the quiet courage behind his uniform. “Because of him, the world is still surviving… I will make him proud everywhere,” she said, before ending her tribute with a stirring salute — “Jai Hind.”



Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Naval officer, was shot dead on Tuesday afternoon. According to preliminary medical reports, Vinay suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, neck, and left arm. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

He had travelled to Pahalgam with his wife, Himanshi, for their honeymoon, having left on April 21. According to his grandfather, Hawa Singh, a retired officer from the Haryana Police, the couple had planned a trip to Switzerland. However, after facing visa issues, they chose to explore the scenic beauty of Jammu and Kashmir instead.

Vinay Narwal and his wife Himanshi had tied the knot in a beautiful destination wedding in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, on April 16, followed by a reception in Karnal.

Just days later, on April 21, the newlyweds set out for their honeymoon to Jammu and Kashmir, with plans to visit the Vaishno Devi temple on April 23.

Vinay hailed from a family rooted in service. His mother, Asha, is a homemaker, while his father, Rajesh Narwal, serves as a superintendent in the GST department. Himanshi’s father, Sunil Swami, is a senior officer in the Haryana Excise and Taxation Department. Vinay also leaves behind a younger sister, Shristi, who is currently pursuing her education.