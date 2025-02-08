Will Make Yamunaji the Identity of Delhi, says PM Modi after BJP’s Emphatic Win in Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised that the BJP government in Delhi will make every effort to clean the Yamuna River and resolve civic issues related to cleanliness and pollution.

Beginning his speech with “Yamuna Maiya ki Jai” as he addressed party workers after the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls at the party headquarters, PM Modi said, "I had pledged this earlier in my campaigns that we will make Yamunaji the identity of Delhi city. I know this work is difficult, and it will take a long time. No matter how much time is spent or how much energy is used, we will make every effort to serve the Yamuna."

'Yamunaji Will Become Delhi's Identity'

PM Modi also slammed the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for insulting people's faith by “making no efforts to clean the Yamuna”, failing to build good roads in the capital, and keeping the city clean.

"The people of Delhi have been crying after seeing the condition of Yamuna, as the AAP-DA in Delhi has insulted this faith. For their own failure, such a big accusation has been made against the people of Haryana," he said.

"Previous governments treated urbanization as a burden, considering it a challenge. They made cities a source of earning personal wealth. However, I believe that urbanization is an opportunity. It is a medium to empower the poor and marginalized," he said.

BJP Routs AAP In Delhi

In the Assembly polls, the BJP won 48 of the 70 seats in the Delhi election, returning to power in the national capital after a gap of more than 26 years.

The Prime minister said Delhi is the gateway to the country and should have the best urban infrastructure.

He further said it is a coincidence that since Independence, this is the first time that Delhi and its surrounding states—Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan—will have BJP governments, which would open innumerable avenues of progress in the National Capital Region (NCR).

"Our effort will be to do a lot of work on mobility and infrastructure in this entire area in the coming times," the prime minister said.