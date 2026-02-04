'Will Not Be Intimidated By Propaganda, Coordinated Slander': Himanta To File Defamation Case Against Cong Leaders | Image: X

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has threatened to file a defamation case against Congress leaders, Jitendra Singh Alwar, Bhupesh Baghel, Gaurav Gogoi and Debabrata Saikia for making "false, malicious and defamatory statements" against him during a press conference in Guwahati earlier in the day.

In a post on X, Sarma wrote, "I am initiating civil and criminal defamation proceedings on 9 February 2026 against Jitendra Singh Alwar, Bhupesh Baghel, Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia for making false, malicious and defamatory statements against me in today’s press conference. The era of hit-and-run politics is over. If they have even an ounce of courage or evidence, let them prove every allegation before a court of law. I will not be intimidated by propaganda, coordinated slander, or political theatrics of so-called slaves of the Gandhi family."

Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar levelled a series of serious allegations against Chief Minister Sarma.

In a post on X, Jitendra Singh Alwar said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma has betrayed Assam’s trust and worked to sell and divide the state. Turning the sale of Assam into a family business, he has grabbed thousands of bighas of land and handed them over to corporates, cheating crores of people of their rightful future."

"Today, Congress Party has launched the “Who is HBS” campaign to expose his anti-Assam face. Every citizen of Assam deserves to know how, driven by greed and personal gain, this Chief Minister has sacrificed Assam for his own interests," Alwar said.

Alwar further alleged that Sarma is attempting to sell, divide and loot Assam.

"The people of Assam say that corruption and commission politics have become synonymous with Himanta Biswa Sarma. This one individual and his government are working to sell, divide and loot Assam, betraying the trust of its people. Assam knows this truth," he said.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi responded to Sarma's post saying the party would reveal details of his "corruption".