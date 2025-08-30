'Will Not Interfere or Give Any Instructions': Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Says Over Dharmasthala Case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that the government will not interfere with the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) investigation in the Dharmasthala case. Speaking to reporters, Parmeshwara said that no information can be disclosed until the SIT completes the investigation.

G Parameshwara said, "If the investigation into the Dharmasthala case has to be completed quickly, that is the SIT's own decision. The SIT is already conducting the investigation, and until it is completed, they will not disclose any information. We will not interfere or give them any instructions." He added that the government cannot fix a time frame for the investigation in such cases.

"We don't know where this case will lead. If it is completed soon, the report will be submitted soon. They will investigate until the case reaches a logical end. This is not the kind of matter where you can say, 'finish it in a week and give the report'. We cannot fix a time frame," he said.

From the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala to everyone else, all have welcomed the SIT probe," the Home Minister added.

The investigation in the case is underway, and last week, the Belthangady Court sent the complainant in the Dharmasthala case to 10 days of SIT custody. The issue has sparked a political row in the state with the BJP announcing a Dharmasthala Chalo rally.

Earlier, Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka said that it was Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that have politicised the Dharmasthala issue and not his party. He insisted that the issue was being politicised by the Congress and said that they would visit Dharmasthala to extend their support as Hindus.