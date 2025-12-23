'Will Not Make Any Difference': Shatrughan Sinha On Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's New Party

Asansol: Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha said that suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's new party, Janata Unnayan Party, will not make any difference in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election, citing AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's failure. Shatrughan Sinha said, “I don't think it will make any particular difference.

Last time, Asaduddin Owaisi also visited Bengal and made significant efforts. You know what the results were. I can see that people are with Mamata Banerjee, and the way Mamata Banerjee is standing by the people of Bengal, even in this hour of crisis.” Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM contested on six seats out of the 294 Assembly seats but failed to win any seats.

Sinha further asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee enjoys the public's complete trust and will comfortably win the election. "The central government has withheld nearly Rs 2 lakh crore from the state government, and on the other hand, they talk about Viksit Bharat.

The public is watching everything, and the public trusts Mamata Banerjee... This time, Mamata Banerjee will win even more seats than last time... The people have made up their minds," Sinha said. Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir launched a new political party named Janata Unnayan Party, and in a show of strength, asserted that the Trinamool Congress Party would be reduced to zero in Murshidabad.

Humayun Kabir said, “On December 12, 2012, Chief Minister Mamata gave me 35 minutes of her time. I didn't ask for anything that day. In 2011, TMC had an alliance with Congress. But in Murshidabad, TMC won only one seat. Congress won 14 seats. I challenge Mamata Banerjee directly: show me that you can win a single seat.

We will reduce Mamata Banerjee's party to zero in Murshidabad. I also want to warn the BJP. If they field candidates in 200 seats, I will show them by winning 100 seats!” Humayun Kabir was suspended from TMC over remarks in which he claimed that he would inaugurate a Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on December 6.

